Software and HowTos, GSoC
-
RSS Guard is a basic (yet ground-breaking) channel peruser. It can bring the most realized channel groups, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It’s free, it’s open-source. RSS Guard right now bolsters Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never rely upon different administrations – this incorporates online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader, and others.
-
The time has come when you need to wipe your machine and reinstall the operating system so that it is like brand new. However, you don't know what to do and you don't know where to turn. TechRadar has you covered ... even those of you who use Linux!
Now, if you're my father, you would delete everything and complain about stuff missing later. In order to be smart about this procedure, it is very wise to do a backup of your computer with all of your files. We have reviewed some great backup solutions from the Toshiba 3TB Cavio, the Western Digital DL4100, to the SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive. You will want to back up your files so that this process is easy.
Assuming that is all done, I am going to walk you through each step and what you need to prep.
-
I then checked if we were able to get the script and command line for installing these Operating Systems, we can get the script list for an OS, and then choose one using get_nth(), we also needed installation configuration to generate command line from this script, I used default unattended configuration and printed the generated command line on terminal.
After having a discussion with my mentor, we split the work further into steps and he created issues for every task on my development branch. First, I created a new class Installer from which the already existing class InstallerMedia will inherit and also the new InstallerTree class which we would need for tree based installations.
I realised how important it is to write clear commit messages at every step, especially when your code might be read by many other people, I once included a lot of things in one commit, hence, had to undo it and do it in smaller and cleaner commits.
Until now, GNOME Boxes was performing express installations using ISO of the Operating System, so we would extract the kernel and initrd from the downloaded ISO, we had a helper class ISOExtractor, that would help in extracting the kernel and initrd from an ISO file using the ArchiveReader and ArchiveWriter class, but now for tree based installations, we will need to download the kernel and initrd from a https location, so I have created a TreeExtractor class that takes the help of Downloader class, the same class that we use to download ISOs for an Operating System. Hence, now there is an Extractor class from which TreeExtractor and ISOExtractor class inherit.
-
Since the last update, I worked on the Khipu interface and created some models to manage the information on the screen.
Debian and Ubuntu: Deepin 15.11, Molly de Blanc, Debconf 19 and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
-
A new version of the Deepin Linux distribution is now available to download — and in this post we give you a quick overview of what’s changed.
Made by a Chinese company of the same name, Deepin is a high-gloss Linux distro for the desktop. It boasts the bespoke ‘Deepin desktop environment’, a bevy of home-grown apps, and ships with a boatload of visual flair.
While Deepin is primarily targeted at Chinese-speaking users its slick UI has international appeal, as evidenced by the distro’s increasing popularity on sites like Distrowatch.
And the latest release looks set to cement that appeal.
-
I know this is almost a month late, but I am sharing it nonetheless. My June was dominated by my professional and personal life, leaving little time for expansive free software activities. I’ll write a little more in my OSI report for June.
-
The main feed for my photos from Debconf 19 in Curitiba, Brazil is currently in my GPhoto album. I will later also sync it to Debconf git share.
OSS Leftovers
-
Do you often come across websites that have annoying pop-ups? What do you generally do? Well, oftentimes, an annoying pop-up makes us not only close the pop-up but even the website! As a website owner, you must consider what kind of pop-up will attract a website visitor and make him/her subscribe to your email list.
You might have invested a lot on your website but a basic pop-up can turn off your visitor’s interest in your service. On the other hand, even a dull website with an interesting email subscription popup plugins can successfully increase your conversion rate.
In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 WordPress Popup Plugin in 2019 which can help you grow your email list exponentially!
-
Jagielski attended and spoke at the first Mid-Atlantic Developer Conference last year, and said he was impressed by the diversity of the crowd across both demographics as well as tech interests. He saw a reflection of the values of the open source community, which encourages everyone to get involved and views all contributions as useful.
-
Today Ubisoft announced that they will join the Blender Foundation’s Development Fund as a corporate Gold member. Not only will Ubisoft help funding online support for Blender developers, Ubisoft Animation Studio – a department of Ubisoft Film and Television – will also use Blender for their productions and assign developers to contribute to Blender’s open source projects.
Pierrot Jacquet, Head of Production at Ubisoft Animation Studio says “Blender was for us an obvious choice: Its strong and engaged community paired up with the vision carried by the Blender Foundation makes it one of the most creative DCC of the market.”
-
ProFTPD Vulnerability Lets Users Copy Files Without Permission [Ed: Troll site BleepingComputer changed headline from "ProFTPD Remote Code Execution Bug Exposes Over 1 Million Servers" to "ProFTPD Vulnerability Lets Users Copy Files Without Permission" (under rare conditions) because that's too much FUD even by its own standards?]
Under certain conditions, ProFTPD servers are vulnerable to remote code execution and information disclosure attacks after successful exploitation of an arbitrary file copy vulnerability in the mod_copy module.
ProFTPd is an open-source and cross-platform FTP server with support for most UNIX-like systems and Windows, and one of the most popular ones targeting the UNIX-based platforms along with Pure-FTPd and vsftpd.
-
In an effort to bolster the development of cars capable of driving themselves around without human supervision, Lyft today released an autonomous vehicle data set that the company is calling the largest of its kind. It’s freely available in the existing nuScenes format, which was initially developed by Aptiv.
“Autonomous vehicles are expected to dramatically redefine the future of transportation. When fully realized, this technology promises to unlock a myriad of societal, environmental, and economic benefits,” said Lyft. “With this, we aim to empower the community, stimulate further development, and share our insights into future opportunities from the perspective of an advanced industrial autonomous vehicles program.”
GIMP review
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is our top pick for the best free photo editor, and comes with a huge array of professional-quality functions for fine-tuning snaps and creating your own artwork from scratch.
It includes layers, highly customizable brushes, filters and automatic image-enhancement tools, and support for a huge number of plugins (some pre-installed, and others available to download separately).
Its active community of contributors means it’s in constant development, and any bugs are squished in short order. It all adds up to make a truly remarkable free photo editor that’s superior to many commercial programs.
Recent comments
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 47 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago