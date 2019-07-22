Software and HowTos, GSoC RSS Guard 3.5.9 RSS Guard is a basic (yet ground-breaking) channel peruser. It can bring the most realized channel groups, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It’s free, it’s open-source. RSS Guard right now bolsters Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never rely upon different administrations – this incorporates online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader, and others.

How to reinstall Linux The time has come when you need to wipe your machine and reinstall the operating system so that it is like brand new. However, you don't know what to do and you don't know where to turn. TechRadar has you covered ... even those of you who use Linux! Now, if you're my father, you would delete everything and complain about stuff missing later. In order to be smart about this procedure, it is very wise to do a backup of your computer with all of your files. We have reviewed some great backup solutions from the Toshiba 3TB Cavio, the Western Digital DL4100, to the SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive. You will want to back up your files so that this process is easy. Assuming that is all done, I am going to walk you through each step and what you need to prep.

Srestha Srivastava: Google Summer of Code 2019 Update I then checked if we were able to get the script and command line for installing these Operating Systems, we can get the script list for an OS, and then choose one using get_nth(), we also needed installation configuration to generate command line from this script, I used default unattended configuration and printed the generated command line on terminal. After having a discussion with my mentor, we split the work further into steps and he created issues for every task on my development branch. First, I created a new class Installer from which the already existing class InstallerMedia will inherit and also the new InstallerTree class which we would need for tree based installations. I realised how important it is to write clear commit messages at every step, especially when your code might be read by many other people, I once included a lot of things in one commit, hence, had to undo it and do it in smaller and cleaner commits. Until now, GNOME Boxes was performing express installations using ISO of the Operating System, so we would extract the kernel and initrd from the downloaded ISO, we had a helper class ISOExtractor, that would help in extracting the kernel and initrd from an ISO file using the ArchiveReader and ArchiveWriter class, but now for tree based installations, we will need to download the kernel and initrd from a https location, so I have created a TreeExtractor class that takes the help of Downloader class, the same class that we use to download ISOs for an Operating System. Hence, now there is an Extractor class from which TreeExtractor and ISOExtractor class inherit.

Debian and Ubuntu: Deepin 15.11, Molly de Blanc, Debconf 19 and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Deepin 15.11 Released, This is What’s New A new version of the Deepin Linux distribution is now available to download — and in this post we give you a quick overview of what’s changed. Made by a Chinese company of the same name, Deepin is a high-gloss Linux distro for the desktop. It boasts the bespoke ‘Deepin desktop environment’, a bevy of home-grown apps, and ships with a boatload of visual flair. While Deepin is primarily targeted at Chinese-speaking users its slick UI has international appeal, as evidenced by the distro’s increasing popularity on sites like Distrowatch. And the latest release looks set to cement that appeal.

