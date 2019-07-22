today's howtos
How to install Firefox on Debian 10
How to clear Recent tabs history in Chrome
How To Install MySQL on Debian 10 (Buster) Linux
How to Enable Canonical Kernel Livepatch Service on Ubuntu LTS System?
How to use graphical widgets in bash scripts with zenity
Install WordPress with Docker Compose using Nginx – Google Cloud
Probing golang runtime using SystemTap
Jenkins master slave setup and configuration step by step
Easy guide to secure VNC server with TLS encryption
How to make an old computer useful again
Linux's big benefit is that it offers many distros specifically designed for older hardware. Plus, its design decouples DEs from the OS, so you can mix and match the two. This is important because DEs heavily impact low-end system performance. (With Windows and MacOS, the OS version you run dictates the DE.) Other Linux advantages: Its thousands of apps are free and open source, so you don't have to worry about activation and licensing. And Linux is portable. You can copy, move, or clone the OS and applications across partitions, disks, devices, or computers. (Windows binds itself to the computer it's installed on via its Registry.)
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Master the Linux 'ls' command
The ls command lists files on a POSIX system. It's a simple command, often underestimated, not in what it can do (because it really does only one thing), but in how you can optimize your use of it. Of the 10 most essential terminal commands to know, the humble ls command is in the top three, because ls doesn't just list files, it tells you important information about them. It tells you things like who owns a file or directory, when each file was lost or modified, and even what kind of file it is. And then there's its incidental function of giving you a sense of where you are, what nearby objects are lying around, and what you can do with them.
