Linux's big benefit is that it offers many distros specifically designed for older hardware. Plus, its design decouples DEs from the OS, so you can mix and match the two. This is important because DEs heavily impact low-end system performance. (With Windows and MacOS, the OS version you run dictates the DE.) Other Linux advantages: Its thousands of apps are free and open source, so you don't have to worry about activation and licensing. And Linux is portable. You can copy, move, or clone the OS and applications across partitions, disks, devices, or computers. (Windows binds itself to the computer it's installed on via its Registry.)

Master the Linux 'ls' command The ls command lists files on a POSIX system. It's a simple command, often underestimated, not in what it can do (because it really does only one thing), but in how you can optimize your use of it. Of the 10 most essential terminal commands to know, the humble ls command is in the top three, because ls doesn't just list files, it tells you important information about them. It tells you things like who owns a file or directory, when each file was lost or modified, and even what kind of file it is. And then there's its incidental function of giving you a sense of where you are, what nearby objects are lying around, and what you can do with them.