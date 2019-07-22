On July 25th we will turn on the first phase of Rawhide package gating: single build updates. In a later phase, Rawhide updates that contain multiple builds will also be enabled for gating. Our goal is to improve our ability to continuously turn out a useful Fedora OS. So we hope and expect to get opt-in from as many Fedora package maintainers as possible, including maintainers of the base OS. But this phase of gating remains opt-in, and should not affect packagers who choose for now not to opt in.

Last April FESCo approved a change proposal allowing to gate Rawhide packages based on test results. The proposal included gating updates with only a single build as well as updates with multiple builds. It was designed to cause minimal to no interference with the current workflow of packagers who do not opt-in.

The team has been working hard on this proposal, and decided to do a phased roll-out of this change, so that we can gather feedback as early as possible from the packagers interested in testing this workflow without impacting everyone.

On July 25th, we plan to turn on the first phase of this change.