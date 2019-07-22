Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of July 2019 02:40:44 PM

Filed under

Shells for graphical interfaces come in many forms, from digital signage and kiosks that just show a single full screen application; to desktop environments that manage multiple applications, multiple screens and multiple workspaces. Traditionally, shells are built from a number of closely coupled components: display servers, compositors, window managers and panels.

Mir is a library for developing shells that makes it easier to share common functionality between them while preserving the freedom to be different where it matters. Mir provides window management defaults, but does not impose a particular window management style. It provides some default graphics hardware/driver stacks, but others can be (and are) used. It is possible to customize the compositing, etc.

Wayland is a protocol for communication between applications and shells and there are de-facto APIs, libraries and other tools for working with this protocol. There is a very narrow core to this protocol (basically just IPC and a mechanism for adding extensions) and to do anything “real” needs Wayland extension protocols. Mir provides the core and the standard extensions by default, and provides ways to enable and/or implement additional Wayland extension protocols.

If you create a shell with Mir you do not need to develop anything it has in common with other shells: window management, support for various hardware, compositing, Wayland. You can concentrate on the features that make it unique.

Also: RADV's Navi Support Gets Patches For Vulkan Transform Feedback