Games: The Forbidden Arts, Elsinore and More
-
Action adventure platformer "The Forbidden Arts" is planning to support Linux
The Forbidden Arts, an action adventure platformer with a focus on both discovery and exploration is going to be coming to Linux.
It's currently in Early Access on Steam, with a full release planned next month for Windows. However, on the Steam forum the developer mentioned last year, that a Linux version was planned. Since that's a little old, I spoke to the developer this week, where they told me very clearly that "Linux is still on the roadmap" and that they're working on sorting out a Linux machine for testing with an estimated release date for Linux in "Q4, 2019".
-
Elsinore, an adventure game with a time-looping mechanic has released with Linux support
Set in the world of Shakespeare's Hamlet, Elsinore is a time-looping adventure game that just released with Linux support. Good to see another game that gathered funding from Kickstarter get released, especially since there was no delay in the Linux version.
In four days, everyone in Elsinore Castle will be dead. You're thrown into a time loop, forced to relive the same four days over and over. Can you change the future? I like the sound of this a lot.
-
A look over Steam's top releases for June 2019, plus a look at the top games by player count
Just like I did for May's releases, here's a look over the Valve blog post highlighting some of their top games released in June. After which, I shall give some thoughts but let's get some of the facts and info done first shall we?
-
Defiant Development, makers of Hand of Fate are closing up and moving on
Some sad news to share today as Defiant Development, makers of Hand of Fate have announced they are "ceasing Development" and the team are "looking for new roles".
Shared on Facebook and Twitter, the Australian studio is going into what they call "caretaker mode" just to support their existing games with nothing new to come now. In the post, they mentioned how the games market has changed in many ways in the 9 years they've been around, sadly though they've not been able to keep up with all the changes.
-
Monolith, the top-down shoot 'em up with random levels is now available on GOG, it's a bit good
Okay, I might be pushing the "New Release" tag a bit far but Monolith is newly released on GOG today and it's a good one.
-
Psyonix have put up a roadmap of what's coming next for Rocket League
Yes, more Rocket League news! While they've only just put up a new DLC for the K.I.T.T car from Knight Rider and the limited-time Beach Ball game mode, they've also now shown off their roadmap for what's coming to the game next.
Based on feedback, the Rocket Pass 3 (their Battle Pass system) is going to be extended until August 27th right up until just before Rocket Pass 4 will drop on August 28th. Why? Well, apparently the wait between Pass 2 and 3 was too long and people got impatient.
-
The Between Dimensions DLC for Moonlighter is out now, over 1 million players
Moonlighter, the curious mix of gameplay that has you be both a shopkeeper and a dungeon crawling adventurer has a new DLC out named Between Dimensions.
-
The Linux-powered Atari VCS sounds like it's coming along
The team behind the retro-inspired and Linux-powered gaming box, the Atari VCS, have put out an "Early Summer Update" of what's going on with the project.
It goes over a bunch of details they've already talked about, including how it was shown off a little at E3 this year. They said it felt like "mission accomplished" after other members of the press and partners got to see a little more of it.
-
