Extending the Kernel with Built-in Kernel Headers
Note: this article is a followup to Zack Brown's "Android Low Memory Killer—In or Out?"
Linux kernel headers are the unstable, constantly-changing, internal API of the kernel. This includes internal kernel structures (for example, task_struct) as well as helper macros and functions. Unlike the UAPI headers used to build userspace programs that are stable and backward-compatible, the internal kernel headers can change at any time and any release. While this allows the kernel unlimited flexibility to evolve and change, it presents some difficulties for code that needs to be loaded into the kernel at runtime and executed in kernel context.
Kernel modules are a prime example of such code code. They execute in kernel context and depend on this same unstable API that can change at any time. A module has to be built for the kernel it is running on and may not load on another because of an internal API change could break it. Another example is eBPF tracing programs. These programs are dynamically compiled from C to eBPF, loaded into the kernel and execute in kernel space in an in-kernel BPF virtual machine. Since these programs trace the kernel, they need to use the in kernel API at times, and they have the same challenges as kernel modules as far as internal API changes go. They may need to understand what data structures in the kernel look like or call kernel helper functions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 69 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04
As reported earlier this month, when we gave users a two-week advance notice, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system reached end of life on July 18th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive security and software updates. Canonical terminated support for Ubuntu 18.10, urging users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo). Dubbed Cosmic Cuttlefish by Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system was released last year on October 18th featuring the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment by default with a fresh new look and feel based on the in-house developed Yaru theme, formerly Communitheme. The system was using the Linux 4.18 kernel series.
Initial Benchmarks Of Endeavour OS - The New Linux Distro Based On Arch
Following the Antergos Linux distribution being discontinued one of the new projects stemming from that decision is Endeavour OS as a new convenient to use Arch Linux distribution. Here are some early benchmarks of Endeavour OS compared to Ubuntu, Clear Linux, and other distributions on an Intel Core i9 system. After being announced in mid-June, last week marked the first official ISO release of Endeavour OS. Endeavour aims to be "as close to Arch" as possible while still providing a friendly desktop experience. Endeavour OS is based on Arch rolling and with last week's ISO had the Linux 5.2 kernel, defaulted to the Xfce desktop environment, uses X.Org Server 1.20.5, Mesa 19.1.2, and GCC 9.1 as the default compiler. EXT4 is the default file-system for Endeavour OS with its Calamares-powered installer.
deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux Release and Fedora's Plan to Adopt Its Desktop
GNOME 3.33.4 RELEASED
The fourth snapshot of GNOME 3.33 is now (finally) available! Sorry for the delay on this; Problems with some module dependencies and traveling got in the middle; thanks to Michael Catanzaro to help me with this release! Also: GNOME 3.33.4 Released As The Last Step Before The GNOME 3.34 Beta
Recent comments
11 min 41 sec ago
11 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago