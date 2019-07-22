Red Hat Leftovers
Knative’s first year: Where it’s at and what's next in serverless
Today we celebrate the one year anniversary since the Knative project came to the world of Kubernetes. Red Hat is one of the top vendor contributors focused on bringing the project to enterprises looking to enable portability of serverless applications in hybrid environments.
Knative helps developers build and run serverless applications anywhere Kubernetes runs—on-premise or on any cloud. It was originally started by Google, but is maintained by the community, which includes companies like Red Hat, Google, IBM and SAP and a great ecosystem of startups. The project aims to extend Kubernetes to provide a set of components for deploying, running and managing modern applications running serverless. Serverless computing means building and running applications that do not require server management and that scale up and down (even to zero) based on demand, which usually happens through incoming events. Knative was announced last year with a number of goals to help make it easier for developers to focus on the applications, versus the underlying infrastructure, and our work together has coalesced and consolidated into this initiative as a community versus attempting to handle it alone.
The business value of a Red Hat Technical Account Manager
As organizations pursue technologies to help them digitally transform their operations, it becomes increasingly clear how important the human side of this process is. With virtualization, cloud computing, containers and many other tools available to speed innovation, there is pressure to change while maintaining a stable and secure environment--which takes a special kind of expertise. It highlights for us the importance of Red Hat’s variety of support and service offerings.
Red Hat Certificate System achieves Common Criteria certification
With cybersecurity front and center for CIOs across the public and private sectors, providing infrastructure technologies that meet the stringent security needs for sensitive production applications is critical. Today, we’re pleased to expand Red Hat’s offerings of open technologies to power the world’s most critical workloads with the Common Criteria certification of Red Hat Certificate System.
The Fedora CoreOS team announces the first preview release of Fedora CoreOS, "a new Fedora edition built specifically for running containerized workloads securely and at scale". From the announcement: "It's designed specifically for running containerized workloads without regular maintenance, automatically updating itself with the latest OS improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. It provisions itself with Ignition, runs containers with Podman and Moby, and updates itself atomically and automatically with rpm-ostree." Note that only the testing stream is available at this time. You can download the Fedora CoreOS preview release here.
Fedora CoreOS Sees Its First Preview Release
It was a year and a half ago that Red Hat acquired CoreOS while today they are announcing their first preview release of Fedora CoreOS.
Fedora CoreOS is the successor to Fedora Atomic Host and CoreOS Container Linux as a new distribution flavor for running containerized workloads with an emphasis on security and scalability.
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04
As reported earlier this month, when we gave users a two-week advance notice, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system reached end of life on July 18th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive security and software updates. Canonical terminated support for Ubuntu 18.10, urging users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo). Dubbed Cosmic Cuttlefish by Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system was released last year on October 18th featuring the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment by default with a fresh new look and feel based on the in-house developed Yaru theme, formerly Communitheme. The system was using the Linux 4.18 kernel series.
Initial Benchmarks Of Endeavour OS - The New Linux Distro Based On Arch
Following the Antergos Linux distribution being discontinued one of the new projects stemming from that decision is Endeavour OS as a new convenient to use Arch Linux distribution. Here are some early benchmarks of Endeavour OS compared to Ubuntu, Clear Linux, and other distributions on an Intel Core i9 system. After being announced in mid-June, last week marked the first official ISO release of Endeavour OS. Endeavour aims to be "as close to Arch" as possible while still providing a friendly desktop experience. Endeavour OS is based on Arch rolling and with last week's ISO had the Linux 5.2 kernel, defaulted to the Xfce desktop environment, uses X.Org Server 1.20.5, Mesa 19.1.2, and GCC 9.1 as the default compiler. EXT4 is the default file-system for Endeavour OS with its Calamares-powered installer.
deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux Release and Fedora's Plan to Adopt Its Desktop
GNOME 3.33.4 RELEASED
The fourth snapshot of GNOME 3.33 is now (finally) available! Sorry for the delay on this; Problems with some module dependencies and traveling got in the middle; thanks to Michael Catanzaro to help me with this release! Also: GNOME 3.33.4 Released As The Last Step Before The GNOME 3.34 Beta
