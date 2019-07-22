Today we celebrate the one year anniversary since the Knative project came to the world of Kubernetes. Red Hat is one of the top vendor contributors focused on bringing the project to enterprises looking to enable portability of serverless applications in hybrid environments.

Knative helps developers build and run serverless applications anywhere Kubernetes runs—on-premise or on any cloud. It was originally started by Google, but is maintained by the community, which includes companies like Red Hat, Google, IBM and SAP and a great ecosystem of startups. The project aims to extend Kubernetes to provide a set of components for deploying, running and managing modern applications running serverless. Serverless computing means building and running applications that do not require server management and that scale up and down (even to zero) based on demand, which usually happens through incoming events. Knative was announced last year with a number of goals to help make it easier for developers to focus on the applications, versus the underlying infrastructure, and our work together has coalesced and consolidated into this initiative as a community versus attempting to handle it alone.