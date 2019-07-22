today's howtos
-
How To Add ‘New Document’ Option In Right Click Context Menu In Ubuntu 18.04
-
How To Edit PDF Metadata Tags On Linux Using A GUI Or Command Line
-
How to check the lock status of any user account in Linux?
-
How to Fix “Cannot find a valid baseurl for repo” in CentOS
-
How to Find Broken Symlinks in Linux
-
Setting up a JMeter Cluster for web server load testing
-
Setting up authorized v3 Onion services
-
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04
As reported earlier this month, when we gave users a two-week advance notice, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system reached end of life on July 18th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive security and software updates. Canonical terminated support for Ubuntu 18.10, urging users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo). Dubbed Cosmic Cuttlefish by Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth, the Ubuntu 18.10 operating system was released last year on October 18th featuring the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment by default with a fresh new look and feel based on the in-house developed Yaru theme, formerly Communitheme. The system was using the Linux 4.18 kernel series.
Initial Benchmarks Of Endeavour OS - The New Linux Distro Based On Arch
Following the Antergos Linux distribution being discontinued one of the new projects stemming from that decision is Endeavour OS as a new convenient to use Arch Linux distribution. Here are some early benchmarks of Endeavour OS compared to Ubuntu, Clear Linux, and other distributions on an Intel Core i9 system. After being announced in mid-June, last week marked the first official ISO release of Endeavour OS. Endeavour aims to be "as close to Arch" as possible while still providing a friendly desktop experience. Endeavour OS is based on Arch rolling and with last week's ISO had the Linux 5.2 kernel, defaulted to the Xfce desktop environment, uses X.Org Server 1.20.5, Mesa 19.1.2, and GCC 9.1 as the default compiler. EXT4 is the default file-system for Endeavour OS with its Calamares-powered installer.
deepin 15.11 GNU/Linux Release and Fedora's Plan to Adopt Its Desktop
GNOME 3.33.4 RELEASED
The fourth snapshot of GNOME 3.33 is now (finally) available! Sorry for the delay on this; Problems with some module dependencies and traveling got in the middle; thanks to Michael Catanzaro to help me with this release! Also: GNOME 3.33.4 Released As The Last Step Before The GNOME 3.34 Beta
