Programming and Server/Operations
Load the data from a file with python
npm Updates Enterprise JavaScript Developer Platform
The latest version of npm Enterprise adds new package filtering capabilities and enhances single sign-on, in an effort to improve developer workflow.
Bash Shebang
If you are learning Bash scripting by reading other people’s code you might have noticed that the first line in the scripts starts with the #! characters and the path to the Bash interpreter. This sequence of characters (#!) is called shebang and is used to tell the operating system which interpreter to use to parse the rest of the file.
Bash function that saves bash functions to file from shell session
GCC 10 Likely To See "-flto=auto" Option
With OpenSUSE now LTO'ing their Tumbleweed packages by default, SUSE's compiler team is looking at improving the compilation experience and one of those steps is via a proposed "-flto=auto" option.
While "-flto" is commonly called as is, it does support specifying a number to reflect a thread/core count for doing the optimizations and code generation at link-time in parallel. (Or there is also the "jobserver" value option for trying to calculate the number of parallel jobs via GNU Make's job server.) But to date short of using the "jobserver", there hasn't been an "auto" option for determining the optimal number of parallel jobs to use for a given system.
SUSE Linux Essentials – Where are the compilers? Understanding the Development Tools Module
If you are new to SUSE Linux, you might have wondered why the C compiler on the system is so old. For example, on a SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 Service Pack (SP) 3 system running on X86-64, the default gcc is version 4.8-6.189! Why isn’t the C compiler a newer version, like gcc version 8? How do I install new compilers?
A SUSE Linux system can have multiple versions of the gcc compiler. The first type of compiler, the one used to compile the version of SUSE Linux that you are running, is known as the “System Compiler”. The “System Compiler” usually does not change throughout the life of the SLES version because changing it would greatly complicate creating patches to maintain the operating system. For example, gcc 4.8 is the SLES 12 “System Compiler” used to compile all SLES 12 releases including all Service Packs. gcc 7-3.3.22 is the “System Compiler” for SLES 15.
The other type of compilers available on SLES are known as a “Toolchain Compilers”. These are the primary compilers for application development and are periodically updated with patches and new stable compiler versions as they become available. Usually there is more than one version available at any point in time. Most developers want to use newer compilers for application development because they provide additional optimization and functionality.
Why I Ended up Using Non-LTS on some Production Machines
3 metrics dashboards for DevOps teams
Metrics dashboards enable DevOps teams to monitor the entire DevOps platform so they can respond to issues in real-time, which is critical in the event of downtime or disruption in the production environment or application services.
DevOps dashboards aggregate metrics from multiple observation tools to create monitoring reports for dev and ops teams. They also allow teams to track multiple metrics, such as service deployment times, bugs, errors, work items, backlogs, and more.
The three categories of metrics dashboards described below help DevOps teams observe and monitor systems and thereby improve performance.
Cloud Files Encryption App Cryptomator 1.4.12 Adds Password Saving On Linux, Custom Mount Flags
Cryptomator, a free and open source client-side encryption tool for cloud files, got an update today and with it, some new features like password saving on Linux, and custom mount flags. Cryptomator is a Java tool to encrypt cloud storage files for services that don't support client-side encryption, which runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. It works with cloud storage services that synchronize with a local directory, like Dropbox or Google Drive (including using it with Insync).
UK Government Digital Service joins The Document Foundation Advisory Board
The Government Digital Service (GDS) is part of the UK Cabinet Office [1]. It leads the digital transformation of Government in the UK, helping people interact with government more easily and supporting government to operate more effectively and efficiently. In July 2014, the UK Cabinet Office announced the selection of the Open Document Format (ODF) for sharing and viewing government documents. The Open Standards Team within GDS support and encourage the use of open standards in government. Their aim is to help identify and contribute to open standards for software interoperability and to promote data formats that will help to meet user needs across the UK government and support the delivery of common components. “GDS has been a long-term supporter of the adoption of Open Document Format, and their participation in the TDF Advisory Board represents a strong endorsement of the project’s commitment to the advancement of open standards and ODF”, says Simon Phipps, TDF Director.
