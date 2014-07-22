Security Leftovers
EvilGnome malware masquerades itself as a legit GNOME extension, a program that lets Linux users extend the functionality of their desktops.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, linux-4.9, and neovim), Fedora (slurm), openSUSE (ImageMagick, libgcrypt, libsass, live555, mumble, neovim, and teeworlds), Oracle (java-1.7.0-openjdk, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and java-11-openjdk), Red Hat (java-1.7.0-openjdk), Scientific Linux (java-1.7.0-openjdk), SUSE (glibc and openexr), and Ubuntu (mysql-5.7 and patch).
The „for the NSA“ placed in products backdoords are just one example – now exploited not only by the NSA – but by many other parties as well – putting modern life 2.0 at risk of blackouts and collapses.
Linux Devices: Axiomtek and Keith & Koep
Axiomtek’s “PICO51R” SBC combines a 7th Gen U-series chip with -20 to 60°C support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, dual displays via DP and LVDS, M.2 E- and B-key expansion, and optional SATA.
Axiomtek has launched a 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBC built around Intel’s dual-core, 7th Gen U-series (Kaby Lake-U) CPUs with 15W TDPs. The PICO51R is a more feature-rich board than its earlier PICO512 and PICO511 Pico-ITX models, offering enhancements including dual GbE ports and M.2 expansion. Other Kaby Lake-U based Pico-ITX SBCs include Aaeon’s very similarly configured PICO-KBU1.
Keith & Koep’s new i.MX8M-based “Trizeps VIII” and i.MX8M Mini-driven “Trizeps VIII Mini” modules are supported with a common “pConXS Eval-Kit” with a 7-inch touchscreen and Linux and Android BSPs.
GNUnet 0.11.6 released
This is a bugfix release for 0.11.5, fixing a lot of minor bugs, improving stability and code quality. Further, our videos are back on the homepage. In this release, we again improved the webpage in general and updated our documentation. As always: In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny (about 200 peers) and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.11.6 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.
KDE: Muon Package Manager, Cantor and DBus
In Debian based distributions (Debian-Ubuntu-Linuxmint ...), i installed Synaptic which is a GTK based app that do the job, but it's look ugly on Kde, so i searched for a Qt based alternative and finally i find a great tool.
The alternative tool is The Muon Package Manager which is a powerful package manager aimed towards the intermediate - power-user range. It offers complete control over your packages with an interface that still keeps usability in mind.
In the previous post I mentioned that the render of mathematical expressions in Cantor has bad performance. This heavily and negatively influences user experience. With my recent code changes I addressed this problem and it should be solved now. In this blog post I wand to provide some details on what was done.
First, I want to show some numbers proving the performance improvements. For example, loading of the notebook "Rigid-body transformations in a plane (2D)" - one of the notebooks I’m using for testing - took 15.9 seconds (this number and all other numbers mentioned in the following are average values of 5 consequent measurements). With the new implementation it takes only 4.06 seconds. And this acceleration comes without loosing render quality.
This is a example, how modern render looks like compared with Jupyter renderer (as you can see, Cantor doesn't show images from web in Markdown entries, but I will fix it soon).
DBus is a concept of software bus, an inter-process communication (IPC), and a remote procedure call (RPC) mechanism that allows communication between multiple computer programs (that is, processes) concurrently running on the same machine. DBus was developed as part of the freedesktop.org project, initiated by Havoc Pennington from Red Hat to standardize services provided by Linux desktop environments such as GNOME and KDE.
In this post, we only talk about how does DBus daemon run and how KDE Applications/Frameworks connect to it. For more details of DBus itself, please move to DBus Wiki.
