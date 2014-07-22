Axiomtek’s “PICO51R” SBC combines a 7th Gen U-series chip with -20 to 60°C support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, dual displays via DP and LVDS, M.2 E- and B-key expansion, and optional SATA. Axiomtek has launched a 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBC built around Intel’s dual-core, 7th Gen U-series (Kaby Lake-U) CPUs with 15W TDPs. The PICO51R is a more feature-rich board than its earlier PICO512 and PICO511 Pico-ITX models, offering enhancements including dual GbE ports and M.2 expansion. Other Kaby Lake-U based Pico-ITX SBCs include Aaeon’s very similarly configured PICO-KBU1.

The „for the NSA“ placed in products backdoords are just one example – now exploited not only by the NSA – but by many other parties as well – putting modern life 2.0 at risk of blackouts and collapses.

GNUnet 0.11.6 released This is a bugfix release for 0.11.5, fixing a lot of minor bugs, improving stability and code quality. Further, our videos are back on the homepage. In this release, we again improved the webpage in general and updated our documentation. As always: In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny (about 200 peers) and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.11.6 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.