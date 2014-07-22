today's leftovers
-
Yet another buildinfo database.
I previously posted about my extremely quick-and-dirty buildinfo database using buildinfo-sqlite. This year at DebConf, I re-implimented this using PostgreSQL backend, added into some new features.
There is already buildinfo and buildinfos. I was informed I need to think up a name that clearly distinguishes from those two. Thus I give you builtin-pho.
-
Ubucon Europe 2019: 2nd Batch of Calls Approved
Another 2 weeks have past and you guys have submitted great content. We are very excited about what’s being prepared, but we got even more curious after reading your proposals.
-
Christopher Allan Webber: Mark S. Miller keynoting at ActivityPub Conf 2019
I am extremely pleased to announce that Mark S. Miller is keynoting at ActivityPub Conf 2019!
It's hard for me to understate how huge this is. Mark S. Miller works at Agoric which is leading the way on modern application of object capabilities, which is convenient, since exploration of how to apply object capabilities to federated social networks is a major topic of interest on the fediverse.
But just leaving it at that would be leaving out too much. We can trace Mark's relevance back to the world's first large online social network, which it turns out was a graphical multiplayer game which ran on the Commodore 64 (!!!) called Lucasfilm's Habitat. (You can see the entertaining trailer for this game... keep in mind, this was released in 1986!) Mark then went on to write the Agoric papers in 1988 (more complete archive here) which laid out the vision for a massive society and economy of computing agents. (And yes, that's where the Agoric company got its name from.)
-
10 Best Useful Gutenberg Blocks Plugins for WordPress
As we all know that WordPress Gutenberg is a revolutionary fully block-based editor that provides a better way to create and publish content. With Gutenberg editor, each part of the content is treated as a block and you can easily add or remove these blocks from your content, based on your requirement.
This is not all, with the introduction of this editor, developers have also introduced different types of plugins to enhance the functionality of Gutenberg. These plugins can help you add custom blocks for your content and gives you the best of the Gutenberg editor!
This article will introduce you to the best Gutenberg Blocks Plugins which have been tried and tested by our experts.
-
Symbiosis Update: The Latest on How SUSE is Bringing Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes Together
At the recent Cloud Foundry Summit in Philadephia, Ignacio Gomez of SUSE gave a brief lightning talk to update attendees on SUSE’s progress in merging the developer experience of Cloud Foundry and the operator experience of Kubernetes.
-
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 9 – Now Included in SUSE YES Certification
More and more, businesses are seeking cloud solutions that provide an easy to deploy and manage, heterogeneous cloud infrastructure for provisioning development, test and production workloads in a way that is supportable, compliant and secure. In addition, they want a solution that has gone through an official certification program to give them confidence that their solution has been vetted and will be supported.
-
SUSE Welcomes Cimitra for it’s “Just Enough Administration” Solution
The Cimitra server is distributed as a Docker container that can easily drop right into a Docker implementation on SLES12 or SLES15. Cimitra ships as a free solution limited to 3 users and 3 agents. No license is needed. And the free version never expires. Select the “Try” option at Cimitra’s website to get the free version.
The Cimitra web client is designed to present actions that are simply connections to pre-generated scripts and commands. Cimitra end-users can perform actions without having to be granted OS administrator logins or sudo access. One of the problems that IT support organizations are experiencing is that many rudimentary management functions require system administration rights thus requiring the cost of having sysadmin-trained IT staff available to perform simple duties, or putting the organization at risk by either generating too many privileged accounts or having to manage dozens of different roles.
For example, a script or command to restart an Apache webserver (rcapache2 restart) is presented to Mike from the Help Desk. Mike doesn’t need any rights on the Linux server to Trun the scripts that have been provided to him, thus granting Mike the ability to perform just the actions given to him. A catalog of such scripts would free highly-trained system administration staff to perform more serious work and Level 1 support could perform the tasks in the catalog without needed administrative/root authority and console access.
-
Security Leftovers
Linux Devices: Axiomtek and Keith & Koep
GNUnet 0.11.6 released
This is a bugfix release for 0.11.5, fixing a lot of minor bugs, improving stability and code quality. Further, our videos are back on the homepage. In this release, we again improved the webpage in general and updated our documentation. As always: In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny (about 200 peers) and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.11.6 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.
KDE: Muon Package Manager, Cantor and DBus
