BT will use Ubuntu and OpenStack to power 5G transformation

In one of Canonical's most significant deals ever, BT, formerly British Telecom, announced it would use Ubuntu Linux and OpenStack cloud to bring 5G to its the UK and worldwide customers.

Specifically, BT announces it would use Canonical's Charmed OpenStack on Ubuntu as a key component of its next-generation 5G Core. In addition, Canonical will provide the open-source virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) as part of BT's Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) program. With this open-source cloud approach, BT can delivery the capacity it needs to meet 5G's demand for fast, ever-changing network connections.

VIM is being deployed using Canonical's Juju, and Charms DevOps tools Metal-as-a-Service (MaaS) will be used as the cloud provisioning tool. BT's 5G Core will be backed by Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure for the ongoing management and support of operations. The full 5G Core will first be used for 5G, but eventually, it will be used to transform all of BT's networking offerings --fixed, mobile and Wi-Fi--into a single, seamless customer experience.

BT Ubuntu 5G Network Virtualisation

  • BT launches key 5G Cloud Core strategy with Canonical

    The company behind popular open source operating system, Ubuntu, Canonical will provide the open source virtual infrastructure manager (also known as a VIM) to BT in a bid to provide faster and more reliable services. It's all part of BT's Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) program as the firm transitions to a cloud-based Core network.

    Such changes mean that BT can quickly deploy new services, as well as increase capacity effectively while it stays ahead of customer demand that's being driven by 5G and FTTP.

  • BT chooses Ubuntu for core 5G network virtualisation

    BT selected Charmed OpenStack cloud-based software on the Ubuntu open-source operating system as a key component for its core 5G network. Under the agreement, Canonical, the commercial arm of Ubuntu, will provide the virtual infrastructure manager as part of BT’s Network Function Virtualisation program and the operator's transition to a cloud-based core network.

    BT said the open-source, cloud-based approach will allow it to deploy new services quickly as well as increasing capacity to meet anticipated customer demand driven by 5G and FTTP.

Security Leftovers

  • EvilGnome: A New Backdoor Implant Spies On Linux Desktop Users

    EvilGnome malware masquerades itself as a legit GNOME extension, a program that lets Linux users extend the functionality of their desktops.

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, linux-4.9, and neovim), Fedora (slurm), openSUSE (ImageMagick, libgcrypt, libsass, live555, mumble, neovim, and teeworlds), Oracle (java-1.7.0-openjdk, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and java-11-openjdk), Red Hat (java-1.7.0-openjdk), Scientific Linux (java-1.7.0-openjdk), SUSE (glibc and openexr), and Ubuntu (mysql-5.7 and patch).

  • why trust and honesty pays off – in the long run

    The „for the NSA“ placed in products backdoords are just one example – now exploited not only by the NSA – but by many other parties as well – putting modern life 2.0 at risk of blackouts and collapses.

Linux Devices: Axiomtek and Keith & Koep

  • Kaby Lake-U Pico-ITX board offers choice of M.2 or SATA storage

    Axiomtek’s “PICO51R” SBC combines a 7th Gen U-series chip with -20 to 60°C support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, dual displays via DP and LVDS, M.2 E- and B-key expansion, and optional SATA. Axiomtek has launched a 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBC built around Intel’s dual-core, 7th Gen U-series (Kaby Lake-U) CPUs with 15W TDPs. The PICO51R is a more feature-rich board than its earlier PICO512 and PICO511 Pico-ITX models, offering enhancements including dual GbE ports and M.2 expansion. Other Kaby Lake-U based Pico-ITX SBCs include Aaeon’s very similarly configured PICO-KBU1.

  • SODIMM-style modules expand upon i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini

    Keith & Koep’s new i.MX8M-based “Trizeps VIII” and i.MX8M Mini-driven “Trizeps VIII Mini” modules are supported with a common “pConXS Eval-Kit” with a 7-inch touchscreen and Linux and Android BSPs.

GNUnet 0.11.6 released

This is a bugfix release for 0.11.5, fixing a lot of minor bugs, improving stability and code quality. Further, our videos are back on the homepage. In this release, we again improved the webpage in general and updated our documentation. As always: In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny (about 200 peers) and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.11.6 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance. Read more

KDE: Muon Package Manager, Cantor and DBus

  • The best Kde package manager that can replace Synaptic

    In Debian based distributions (Debian-Ubuntu-Linuxmint ...), i installed Synaptic which is a GTK based app that do the job, but it's look ugly on Kde, so i searched for a Qt based alternative and finally i find a great tool. The alternative tool is The Muon Package Manager which is a powerful package manager aimed towards the intermediate - power-user range. It offers complete control over your packages with an interface that still keeps usability in mind.

  • Improved rendering of mathematical expressions in Cantor

    In the previous post I mentioned that the render of mathematical expressions in Cantor has bad performance. This heavily and negatively influences user experience. With my recent code changes I addressed this problem and it should be solved now. In this blog post I wand to provide some details on what was done. First, I want to show some numbers proving the performance improvements. For example, loading of the notebook "Rigid-body transformations in a plane (2D)" - one of the notebooks I’m using for testing - took 15.9 seconds (this number and all other numbers mentioned in the following are average values of 5 consequent measurements). With the new implementation it takes only 4.06 seconds. And this acceleration comes without loosing render quality. This is a example, how modern render looks like compared with Jupyter renderer (as you can see, Cantor doesn't show images from web in Markdown entries, but I will fix it soon).

  • DBus connection on macOS

    DBus is a concept of software bus, an inter-process communication (IPC), and a remote procedure call (RPC) mechanism that allows communication between multiple computer programs (that is, processes) concurrently running on the same machine. DBus was developed as part of the freedesktop.org project, initiated by Havoc Pennington from Red Hat to standardize services provided by Linux desktop environments such as GNOME and KDE. In this post, we only talk about how does DBus daemon run and how KDE Applications/Frameworks connect to it. For more details of DBus itself, please move to DBus Wiki.

