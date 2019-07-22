Julia announces the preview of multi-threaded task parallelism in alpha release v1.3.0 Yesterday, Julia team announced the alpha release of v1.3.0, which is an early preview of Julia version 1.3.0, expected to be out in a couple of months. The alpha release includes a preview of a new threading interface for Julia programs called multi-threaded task parallelism. The task parallelism model allows many programs to be marked in parallel for execution, where a ‘task’ will run all the codes simultaneously on the available thread. This functionality works similar to a GC model (garbage collection) as users can freely release millions of tasks and not worry about how the libraries are implemented. This portable model has been included over all the Julia packages. Original: Announcing composable multi-threaded parallelism in Julia

Programming Leftovers: Python and GNOME Python Circle: Preventing cross-site scripting attack on your Django website Cross-site scripting (XSS) is a security exploit which allows an attacker to inject into a website malicious client-side code. The attacker can do some undesirable things like adding false content or spy on visitors to steal their personal information.

Real Python: Digging Deeper Into Migrations In the previous article in this series, you learned about the purpose of Django migrations. You have become familiar with fundamental usage patterns like creating and applying migrations. Now it’s time to dig deeper into the migration system and take a peek at some of its underlying mechanics.

PyCharm 2019.2 Out Now PyCharm 2019.2 is out now: improved Jupyter Notebook experience, syntax highlighting for many more languages out of the box, initial Python 3.8 support, and much more. Download now

Why and How I use generators in python As a developer, more than often I have to deal with sequential data. That could mean processing every item in the sequence either to prepare it for the next process or storing into some sort of database. One of the most common data structure in python is list. And I use it a lot in my code. But it's not a good choice if number of items in sequence is unpredictable. For example, the length of list could be 5, 100, 10,000 or 5,00,0000 or even more.

Federico Mena-Quintero: Constructors This article, Perils of Constructors, explains all of these problems very well. It is not centered on GObject, but rather on constructors in object-oriented languages in general.

[Older] West Coast Docs Hackfest - 2019 This past week I joined several other members of the GNOME docs team (as well as the Engagement and GTK teams) to work as part of the West Coast Hackfest in Portland, Oregon. From the GNOME Docs side, our efforts were split between resolving documentation issue reports, improving our CI, and making some initial steps towards better help on the web. On the issues side, we resolved over 20 doc issues, many of which involved multiple components and discussions to arrive at the best way to fix the problem. For myself, I revamped the instructions on how to search from within the GNOME Files / Nautilus application, which mainly involved updating the current help and adding information on how you can customize which directories are included (or not included) in the search results. As part of this, I also filed a bug to improve a UI component of the search customization. I was able to give a bit of love to gedit docs, as well, though there is still more to do to bring those docs fully up-to-date.