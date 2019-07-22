VLC FUD Galore (Misclassification of Bug and Threat)
-
German security Agency Found Serious Security Flaw in VLC Media Player
But Jean Baptiste Kempf, President of VideoLAN and lead VLC developer brushed aside that as not a big deal in three separate comments.
-
No, VLC Media Player won’t put you or your data at risk (with official statement)
Popular open-source software, VLC Media Player has been diagnosed with a critical vulnerability. The vulnerability CVE-2019-13615 was identified by German security agency CERT-Bund.
The vulnerability would allow hackers to gain access to the host computer and install/run programs or even modify files without knowledge of the user. CERT-Bund has given it a score of 9.8 out of 10. The vulnerability affects Windows, Linux and Unix platforms. macOS, on the other hand, is unaffected by the vulnerability. The VideoLAN team, on the other hand, has denied the existence of the vulnerability.
-
Critical flaw in VLC media player leaves PCs exposed, VideoLAN says otherwise
Reportedly, the bug doesn't affect macOS users so they can continue using the software without any problems. Those on either Windows, Linux or Unix are advised to practice caution as things proceed because it's rather tricky to pick a side between the German Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-Bund) who first brought the issue to light or VideoLAN, the non-profit organization behind the open-source media player.
-
VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch
-
Critical vulnerability found in VLC Media Player
Germany's national Computer Emergency Response Team issued a security alert for a critical vulnerability in VLC Media Player
-
Here's Why You Need To Uninstall VLC Media Player Right Now! [Ed: The most ludicrous article on this subject]
The flaw in VLC was discovered by German security agency CERT which they classified as “critical” with a vulnerability score of 9.8. The bug lets attackers remotely execute code (RCE) which potentially allows them to install, modify and run software without authorization or approval, and could even be used to access files on your system. Basically, VLC’s bug could allow hackers to hijack your system.
-
VLC Media Player Has A Massive Security Flaw And Here's How You Can Stay Safe
-
VLC Media Player Has a Critical Security Flaw Right Now
-
VLC Vulnerability Allows Hackers To Hijack Your PC; Developers Unable To Reproduce Issue
VLC is a very popular multi-platform media player.
-
You Don't Need to Uninstall VLC from Your Computer [Updated] [Ed: Shame on Lifehacker. Spreading propaganda and FUD. It published the headline "You Might Want To Uninstall VLC. Right Now. Immediately." It has since then been removed.]
News broke today that the VLC Media Player—immensely popular and Lifehacker-recommended—allegedly has a pretty severe bug that could allow allow a “booby-trapped” video, as The Register put it, to either crash the player or execute remote code. The former? An annoyance. The latter? A huge security issue, one that’d we recommend uninstalling VLC to address until its creator, VideoLAN, comes out with a patch.
-
You Might Want to Uninstall VLC. Immediately. [Ed: Gizmodo did not fact-check. Like a true tabloid.]
Because of its free and open-source nature, VLC is one of, if not the most popular cross-platform media player in the world. Unfortunately, a newfound and potentially very serious security flaw discovered in VLC means you might want to uninstall it until the folks at the VideoLAN Project can patch the flaw.
-
