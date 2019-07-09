Meet Jade, a Desktop Environment for Linux Built Using Web Tech
Heard of the Jade desktop environment? I’ll admit that, until this week, I hadn’t — but I like what I see!
The Jade desktop (the ‘Jade’ standing for ‘Just Another Desktop Environment’) is a Linux desktop shell based (primarily) on web technologies (eek!).
Currently the shell is only readily available on Manjaro Linux. But since its built using a mix of Webkit2, GTK, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and Python, it is (theoretically at least) easily transferable to other Linux distros, including Ubuntu.
