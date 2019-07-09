Arc Menu GNOME Shell Extension Update Adds New Options, Better Performance
Fans of the Arc Menu extension for GNOME Shell desktops have plenty of reason to upgrade to the latest release.
Version 30 of Arc Menu features “many changes and updates to the ArcMenu code base” that, developers say, “substantially” improve the app launcher’s look, form, and function.
Arc Menu’s ‘search’ functionality has been retooled to better match the main GNOME Shell Applications screen.
Accordingly, the applet now pays attention to the “search” sources that are enabled in GNOME Control Centre > Search. This means you’ll see matching files, system settings, new software (in GNOME Software) returned in the panel, all cleanly delineated by header labels.
