Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Arc Menu GNOME Shell Extension Update Adds New Options, Better Performance

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of July 2019 03:50:57 AM Filed under
GNOME

Fans of the Arc Menu extension for GNOME Shell desktops have plenty of reason to upgrade to the latest release.

Version 30 of Arc Menu features “many changes and updates to the ArcMenu code base” that, developers say, “substantially” improve the app launcher’s look, form, and function.

Arc Menu’s ‘search’ functionality has been retooled to better match the main GNOME Shell Applications screen.

Accordingly, the applet now pays attention to the “search” sources that are enabled in GNOME Control Centre > Search. This means you’ll see matching files, system settings, new software (in GNOME Software) returned in the panel, all cleanly delineated by header labels.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Meet Jade, a Desktop Environment for Linux Built Using Web Tech

Heard of the Jade desktop environment? I’ll admit that, until this week, I hadn’t — but I like what I see! The Jade desktop (the ‘Jade’ standing for ‘Just Another Desktop Environment’) is a Linux desktop shell based (primarily) on web technologies (eek!). Currently the shell is only readily available on Manjaro Linux. But since its built using a mix of Webkit2, GTK, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and Python, it is (theoretically at least) easily transferable to other Linux distros, including Ubuntu. Read more

Devices: Librem 5, Jetson TX2, Raspberry Pi, LimeSDR

  • Runs on the Librem 5 Smartphone – Round 4

    We’re back for another glorious round of looking at software running on the upcoming Librem 5 Smartphone! If you’ve missed any of the previous videos, check out parts One, Two, and Three to get all caught up — then enjoy the 8 videos below (ranging from a music player to running the Apache Web Server right on the Librem 5). And you better believe we’ve got more on the way. A lot more.

  • Jetson TX2 based AI edge computer also available as baseboard

    WiBase’s extended temperature “WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator” AI edge computer runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2. The Stingray, which is also available as a “WB-N211-B” baseboard, joins several other TX2-based WiBase AI systems. WiBase, a Taiwanese AI and vision analytics subsidiary of Wistron, announced that its WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator will support Nx Witness VMS software from Networkoptix for vision analytics and surveillance. The WB-N211 Stingray, which is based on a separately available WB-N211-B baseboard that runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2, appears to be fairly new.

  • Historical high-resolution graphics on Raspberry Pi

    Raspberry Pi Trading engineer James Hughes recently pointed out a project to us that he’d found on the Raspberry Pi forum. Using a Raspberry Pi, forum member Rene Richarz has written a Tektronix 4010, 4013, 4014, 4015, and ARDS terminal emulator. The project sounded cool, but Helen and I didn’t 100% get it, so we asked James to write an introduction for us. You can find that below, followed by the project itself. James’s intro is amazing, because, despite this heat messing with my concentration, I understand the project now! That James – what a treasure. And here he is:

  • Drone On Drone Warfare, With Jammers

    One of the LimeSDRs runs a GNU radio flowgraph with a specially designed block for detecting the rogue drone’s frequency modulation signature with what seems to be a machine learning classification script. The other LimeSDR runs another *secret* flowgraph and a custom script running on the SBC combines the two flowgraphs together.

Games: Valve/VR, Tannenberg, Company of Heroes 2

VLC FUD Galore (Misclassification of Bug and Threat)

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6