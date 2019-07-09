Meet Jade, a Desktop Environment for Linux Built Using Web Tech
Heard of the Jade desktop environment? I’ll admit that, until this week, I hadn’t — but I like what I see!
The Jade desktop (the ‘Jade’ standing for ‘Just Another Desktop Environment’) is a Linux desktop shell based (primarily) on web technologies (eek!).
Currently the shell is only readily available on Manjaro Linux. But since its built using a mix of Webkit2, GTK, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and Python, it is (theoretically at least) easily transferable to other Linux distros, including Ubuntu.
Devices: Librem 5, Jetson TX2, Raspberry Pi, LimeSDR
-
We’re back for another glorious round of looking at software running on the upcoming Librem 5 Smartphone!
If you’ve missed any of the previous videos, check out parts One, Two, and Three to get all caught up — then enjoy the 8 videos below (ranging from a music player to running the Apache Web Server right on the Librem 5). And you better believe we’ve got more on the way. A lot more.
-
WiBase’s extended temperature “WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator” AI edge computer runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2. The Stingray, which is also available as a “WB-N211-B” baseboard, joins several other TX2-based WiBase AI systems.
WiBase, a Taiwanese AI and vision analytics subsidiary of Wistron, announced that its WB-N211 Stingray AI Inference Accelerator will support Nx Witness VMS software from Networkoptix for vision analytics and surveillance. The WB-N211 Stingray, which is based on a separately available WB-N211-B baseboard that runs Linux on an Nvidia Jetson TX2, appears to be fairly new.
-
Raspberry Pi Trading engineer James Hughes recently pointed out a project to us that he’d found on the Raspberry Pi forum. Using a Raspberry Pi, forum member Rene Richarz has written a Tektronix 4010, 4013, 4014, 4015, and ARDS terminal emulator. The project sounded cool, but Helen and I didn’t 100% get it, so we asked James to write an introduction for us. You can find that below, followed by the project itself. James’s intro is amazing, because, despite this heat messing with my concentration, I understand the project now! That James – what a treasure. And here he is:
-
One of the LimeSDRs runs a GNU radio flowgraph with a specially designed block for detecting the rogue drone’s frequency modulation signature with what seems to be a machine learning classification script. The other LimeSDR runs another *secret* flowgraph and a custom script running on the SBC combines the two flowgraphs together.
Games: Valve/VR, Tannenberg, Company of Heroes 2
-
Valve emailed a press release today, to mention that the full bundle of the Valve Index kit is back in stock for those in the US looking to pick it up.
-
M2H and Blackmill Games continue pushing out big free updates to both Tannenberg and Verdun, with Tannenberg today seeing a free expansion focused on Latvia.
It's a large update which includes the Latvian Riflemen, a new support squad. A new map named "The Baltic", which features plenty of sand dunes, marshes, and swamps which you can see in action in my shot below, right before I met an unfortunate end:
-
Feral Interactive today announced that Company of Heroes 2, the ever-popular WWII strategy game, has been updated with five new Commanders.
VLC FUD Galore (Misclassification of Bug and Threat)
-
But Jean Baptiste Kempf, President of VideoLAN and lead VLC developer brushed aside that as not a big deal in three separate comments.
-
Popular open-source software, VLC Media Player has been diagnosed with a critical vulnerability. The vulnerability CVE-2019-13615 was identified by German security agency CERT-Bund.
The vulnerability would allow hackers to gain access to the host computer and install/run programs or even modify files without knowledge of the user. CERT-Bund has given it a score of 9.8 out of 10. The vulnerability affects Windows, Linux and Unix platforms. macOS, on the other hand, is unaffected by the vulnerability. The VideoLAN team, on the other hand, has denied the existence of the vulnerability.
-
Reportedly, the bug doesn't affect macOS users so they can continue using the software without any problems. Those on either Windows, Linux or Unix are advised to practice caution as things proceed because it's rather tricky to pick a side between the German Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-Bund) who first brought the issue to light or VideoLAN, the non-profit organization behind the open-source media player.
-
Germany's national Computer Emergency Response Team issued a security alert for a critical vulnerability in VLC Media Player
-
The flaw in VLC was discovered by German security agency CERT which they classified as “critical” with a vulnerability score of 9.8. The bug lets attackers remotely execute code (RCE) which potentially allows them to install, modify and run software without authorization or approval, and could even be used to access files on your system. Basically, VLC’s bug could allow hackers to hijack your system.
-
VLC is a very popular multi-platform media player.
-
You Don't Need to Uninstall VLC from Your Computer [Updated] [Ed: Shame on Lifehacker. Spreading propaganda and FUD. It published the headline "You Might Want To Uninstall VLC. Right Now. Immediately." It has since then been removed.]
News broke today that the VLC Media Player—immensely popular and Lifehacker-recommended—allegedly has a pretty severe bug that could allow allow a “booby-trapped” video, as The Register put it, to either crash the player or execute remote code. The former? An annoyance. The latter? A huge security issue, one that’d we recommend uninstalling VLC to address until its creator, VideoLAN, comes out with a patch.
-
Because of its free and open-source nature, VLC is one of, if not the most popular cross-platform media player in the world. Unfortunately, a newfound and potentially very serious security flaw discovered in VLC means you might want to uninstall it until the folks at the VideoLAN Project can patch the flaw.
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago