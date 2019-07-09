Today in Techrights
Arc Menu GNOME Shell Extension Update Adds New Options, Better Performance
Fans of the Arc Menu extension for GNOME Shell desktops have plenty of reason to upgrade to the latest release. Version 30 of Arc Menu features “many changes and updates to the ArcMenu code base” that, developers say, “substantially” improve the app launcher’s look, form, and function. Arc Menu’s ‘search’ functionality has been retooled to better match the main GNOME Shell Applications screen. Accordingly, the applet now pays attention to the “search” sources that are enabled in GNOME Control Centre > Search. This means you’ll see matching files, system settings, new software (in GNOME Software) returned in the panel, all cleanly delineated by header labels.
Servers: cloud-init 19.2 Released and Red Hat on 'Cloud' and OpenStack with Kuryr
Meet Jade, a Desktop Environment for Linux Built Using Web Tech
Heard of the Jade desktop environment? I’ll admit that, until this week, I hadn’t — but I like what I see! The Jade desktop (the ‘Jade’ standing for ‘Just Another Desktop Environment’) is a Linux desktop shell based (primarily) on web technologies (eek!). Currently the shell is only readily available on Manjaro Linux. But since its built using a mix of Webkit2, GTK, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and Python, it is (theoretically at least) easily transferable to other Linux distros, including Ubuntu.
