Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of July 2019 08:05:04 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Microsoft to Pay Fine for Bribing Officials From Hungary

    Microsoft Corp on Monday agreed to pay a $25.3 million fine to settle charges that it bribed officials in countries like Hungary and Saudi Arabia, among others.

    The Department of Justice announced that Microsoft Hungary, a subsidiary of Microsoft, "admits, accepts and acknowledges" wrongdoing and will pay $8.75 million in criminal fines.

  • Equifax to pay up to $700M in U.S. to settle data breach, but Canada is not included

    Credit monitoring firm Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 US million in fines and penalties to settle with various U.S. regulatory bodies over the massive data breach that saw the personal information of almost 150 million people stolen in 2017.

    Canadian victims aren't covered by that figure.

  • Uber releases Ludwig 0.2 with audio and speech improvements, plus Comet.ml and BERT integration

    Roughly five months following the debut of Ludwig, Uber’s open source and no-code deep learning toolkit, the ride-hailing company today detailed improvements with the latest version: Ludwig 0.2. Among them are new tools and over 50 bug fixes, plus Comet.ml integration, the addition of Google’s BERT natural language model, and support for new feature types including audio, speech, geospatial, time, and date.

    “The simplicity and the declarative nature of Ludwig’s model definition files allows machine learning beginners to be productive very quickly, while its flexibility and extensibility enables even machine learning experts to use it for new tasks with custom models,” wrote Uber engineers Piero Molino, Yaroslav Dudin, and Sai Sumanth Miryala. “Members of the broader open source community contributed many of new features to enhance Ludwig’s capabilities.”

  • EFF Extensions Recommended by Firefox

    Earlier this month, Mozilla announced the release of Firefox 68, which includes a curated "list of recommended extensions that have been thoroughly reviewed for security, usability and usefulness." We are pleased to announce that both of our popular browser extensions, HTTPS Everywhere and Privacy Badger, have been included as part of the program. Now, when you navigate to the built-in Firefox add-ons page (URL: about:addons), you'll see a new tab: "Recommendations," which includes HTTPS Everywhere and Privacy Badger among a list of other recommended extensions. In addition, they will be highlighted in Add-ons for Firefox and in add-on searches.

    What does this mean for users who already have our extensions installed? If you initially installed them from addons.mozilla.org or the recommendation list, it means that there will be a slight delay after we update the extensions while Mozilla reviews the new versions for security, utility, and user experience. If you installed the self-hosted extensions directly from eff.org without going through Mozilla, you'll get the updates right away after a routine automated check. Either way, you can rest assured that EFF has audited every piece of software we release for security and performance problems.

  • at daemon 3.2.0

    There is a new version of at daemon, 3.2.0. It was implemented some new features, so the bump on the minor version.

  • MoltenVK 1.0.36 Released With Many Fixes & Improvements For Vulkan On MacOS

    The open-source MoltenVK continues advancing for supporting a healthy subset of the Vulkan API on Apple's macOS and iOS platforms. MoltenVK 1.0.36 was released today with support for more Vulkan extensions, many bug fixes, and a variety of other improvements.

    Among the new extensions supported by MoltenVK 1.0.36 are KHR_device_group_creation, EXT_metal_surface, EXT_post_depth_coverage, EXT_scalar_block_layout, EXT_swapchain_colorspace, KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout, and various other extensions.

  • FLOSS Weekly 539: OpenLogic
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Arc Menu GNOME Shell Extension Update Adds New Options, Better Performance

Fans of the Arc Menu extension for GNOME Shell desktops have plenty of reason to upgrade to the latest release. Version 30 of Arc Menu features “many changes and updates to the ArcMenu code base” that, developers say, “substantially” improve the app launcher’s look, form, and function. Arc Menu’s ‘search’ functionality has been retooled to better match the main GNOME Shell Applications screen. Accordingly, the applet now pays attention to the “search” sources that are enabled in GNOME Control Centre > Search. This means you’ll see matching files, system settings, new software (in GNOME Software) returned in the panel, all cleanly delineated by header labels. Read more

Servers: cloud-init 19.2 Released and Red Hat on 'Cloud' and OpenStack with Kuryr

  • cloud-init 19.2 Released

    Version 19.1 is already available in Ubuntu Eoan. A stable release updates (SRU) to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic) and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial) will start in the next week.

  • Considering Cloud Repatriation? Don’t Forget Your Data!

    Organizations should consider complementing their object storage initiatives with an abstraction layer that combines storage from multiple clouds into a single virtual storage unit. Enterprises shouldn’t migrate data unless absolutely necessary. An abstraction layer can make it easier to manage data wherever it resides. The end result of all of this is an IT strategy that eliminates or reduces discontinuity between different cloud platforms. Enterprises can choose to use the public cloud based on their unique business needs, not their technical bandwidth. Or, they can opt to use a combination of public and private clouds. Either way, with the appropriate storage infrastructure, they can get rid of the remorse and rest assured that their data will always be available.

  • Accelerate your OpenShift Network Performance on OpenStack with Kuryr

    Overall, Kuryr provides a significant boost in pod-to-pod network performance. As an example we went from getting 0.5Gbps pod-to-pod to 5 Gbps on a 25 Gigabit link for the common case of 1024B TCP packets when worker nodes nodes were spread across separate OpenStack hypervisors. With Kuryr, we are able to achieve a higher throughput, satisfying application needs for better bandwidth while at the same time achieving better utilization on our high bandwidth NICs.

Meet Jade, a Desktop Environment for Linux Built Using Web Tech

Heard of the Jade desktop environment? I’ll admit that, until this week, I hadn’t — but I like what I see! The Jade desktop (the ‘Jade’ standing for ‘Just Another Desktop Environment’) is a Linux desktop shell based (primarily) on web technologies (eek!). Currently the shell is only readily available on Manjaro Linux. But since its built using a mix of Webkit2, GTK, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and Python, it is (theoretically at least) easily transferable to other Linux distros, including Ubuntu. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6