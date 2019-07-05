Language Selection

Devices: HypriotOS, Pinebook and Raspberry Pi 3B+

GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Releasing HypriotOS 1.11.0: Docker 19.03.0 CE from Raspberry Pi Zero to 4 B

    We think that security should be shipped out-of-the-box. We make HypriotOS more secure without you even noticing it. For instance, there is no built-in “root” user. Also, the default user “pirate” (password “hypriot”) is can be customized or removed before the first boot. Just look at the file /boot/user-data. You can add your public SSH key, disable password logins and specify a different user account before you even boot your Raspberry Pi. WiFi can be customized and enabled to have Docker up and running through the air without attaching a keyboard and monitor.

  • July Update: All about the Pinebook Pro

    As I’ve mentioned in last month’s update post, the PinePhone prototypes are currently being manufactured (due in August) and the PineTab dev kits are rolling off the factory line to be shipped out to developers. With both the PinePhone and PineTab currently in-transition to their respective next development stages, I’ll devote this month’s update solely to the Pinebook Pro pre-order announcement, the last unannounced feature of the laptop as well as a hardware and software status update.

  • N-Fuse Launches Raspberry Pi 3B+ LoRaWAN Gateway with PoE Support

    The PoE enabled Raspberry Pi 3B+ based LoRaWAN Gateway as called by n-fuse is a LoRaWAN gateway based on the Raspberry Pi 3B+, the LRWCCx-MPCIE Concentrator, and the SBCPoE RPI Hat. It supports both the Europe 868Mhz and America 915Mhz frequency (you have to purchase the exact frequency you want though)

Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Choose Linux and TLLTS

  • Mumbling with OpenBSD | BSD Now 308

    Replacing a (silently) failing disk in a ZFS pool, OPNsense 19.7 RC1 released, implementing DRM ioctl support for NetBSD, High quality/low latency VOIP server with umurmur/Mumble on OpenBSD, the PDP-7 where Unix began, LLDB watchpoints, and more.

  • Endeavour OS + Pisi Linux | Choose Linux 14

    We take a look at the continuation of Antergos called Endeavour OS and are pretty impressed, and Distrohoppers delivers an interesting distro that's obsessed with cats. Plus the only way to watch YouTube videos on Android.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 818

IBM and Servers

  • Controlling Red Hat OpenShift from an OpenShift pod

    This article explains how to configure a Python application running within an OpenShift pod to communicate with the Red Hat OpenShift cluster via openshift-restclient-python, the OpenShift Python client.

  • 24 sysadmin job interview questions you should know

    As a geek who always played with computers, a career after my masters in IT was a natural choice. So, I decided the sysadmin path was the right one. In the process of my career, I have grown quite familiar with the job interview process. Here is a look at what to expect, the general career path, and a set of common questions and my answers to them.

  • How to transition into a career as a DevOps engineer

    DevOps engineering is a hot career with many rewards. Whether you're looking for your first job after graduating or seeking an opportunity to reskill while leveraging your prior industry experience, this guide should help you take the right steps to become a DevOps engineer. [...] If you have prior experience working in technology, such as a software developer, systems engineer, systems administrator, network operations engineer, or database administrator, you already have broad insights and useful experience for your future role as a DevOps engineer. If you're just starting your career after finishing your degree in computer science or any other STEM field, you have some of the basic stepping-stones you'll need in this transition.

  • Getting Started with Knative on Ubuntu

    Serverless computing is a style of computing that simplifies software development by separating code development from code packaging and deployment. You can think of serverless computing as synonymous with function as a service (FaaS).  Serverless has at least three parts, and consequently can mean something different depending on your persona and which part you look at – the infrastructure used to run your code, the framework and tools (middleware) that hide the infrastructure, and your code which might be coupled with the middleware. In practice, serverless computing can provide a quicker, easier path to building microservices. It will handle the complex scaling, monitoring, and availability aspects of cloud native computing.

today's howtos

