Security: Ransomware, GAO/IRS and VPN (Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Pulse Secure)
After Blackouts, Johannesburg’s Power Company Hit by Ransomware
The attack didn’t affect the grid but denied access to City Power’s website and online power purchases Thursday.
IRS missing basic IT security measures
Eight of the 14 security shortfalls identified by the GAO relate to access management, while an additional four weaknesses pertain to configuration management. The final two shortfalls pertained to segregation of duties and a contingency plan deficiency.
VPN flaw enables [attackers] to easily infiltrate corporate network
Researchers at Devcore claim to have discovered security flaws in three popular corporate VPNs that could enable attackers to steal confidential information from a company's network.
The vulns affect three corporate virtual private networks (VPN) providers, namely, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Pulse Secure.
