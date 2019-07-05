Language Selection

Programming: Python, Compilers and C

Thursday 25th of July 2019 11:59:52 AM
Development
  • What's coming in Python 3.8

    The Python 3.8 beta cycle is already underway, with Python 3.8.0b1 released on June 4, followed by the second beta on July 4. That means that Python 3.8 is feature complete at this point, which makes it a good time to see what will be part of it when the final release is made. That is currently scheduled for October, so users don't have that long to wait to start using those new features.

    The walrus operator

    The headline feature for Python 3.8 is also its most contentious. The process for deciding on PEP 572 ("Assignment Expressions") was a rather bumpy ride that eventually resulted in a new governance model for the language. That model meant that a new steering council would replace longtime benevolent dictator for life (BDFL) Guido van Rossum for decision-making, after Van Rossum stepped down in part due to the "PEP 572 mess".

  • Who's afraid of a big bad optimizing compiler?

    This article was contributed by Jade Alglave, Will Deacon, Boqun Feng, David Howells, Daniel Lustig, Luc Maranget, Paul E. McKenney, Andrea Parri, Nicholas Piggin, Alan Stern, Akira Yokosawa, and Peter Zijlstra.
    When compiling Linux-kernel code that does a plain C-language load or store, as in "a=b", the C standard grants the compiler the right to assume that the affected variables are neither accessed nor modified by any other thread at the time of that load or store. The compiler is therefore permitted to carry out a large number of transformations, a couple of which were discussed in this ACCESS_ONCE() LWN article, and another of which is described in Dmitry Vyukov's KTSAN wiki page. However, our increasingly aggressive modern compilers produce increasingly surprising code optimizations. Some of these optimizations might be especially surprising to developers who assume that each plain C-language load or store will always result in an assembly-language load or store. Although this article is written for Linux kernel developers, many of these scenarios also apply to other concurrent code bases, keeping in mind that "concurrent code bases" also includes single-threaded code bases that use interrupts or signals.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn C

    C is a general-purpose, procedural, portable, high-level programming language that is one of the most popular and influential languages. It was designed to be compiled using a straightforward compiler, to provide low-level access to memory, to provide language constructs that map efficiently to machine instructions, and to require minimal run-time support. Many programming languages owe a considerable debt to C. It has become something of the lingua franca in the programming world.

    C is fairly simple to understand. It allows the programmer to organize programs in a clear, easy, logical way. It is a very flexible, practical and compact language combined with an easy to read syntax. Code written in C runs quickly, with easy access to the low level facilities in the computer. Compiler directives make it possible to produce a single version of a program compiled for different architectures.

    C is about freedom. It therefore makes sense to learn C with books that also embody freedom. Take a look at my open source picks and see if any of them grab your fancy.

Devices: HypriotOS, Pinebook and Raspberry Pi 3B+

  • Releasing HypriotOS 1.11.0: Docker 19.03.0 CE from Raspberry Pi Zero to 4 B

    We think that security should be shipped out-of-the-box. We make HypriotOS more secure without you even noticing it. For instance, there is no built-in “root” user. Also, the default user “pirate” (password “hypriot”) is can be customized or removed before the first boot. Just look at the file /boot/user-data. You can add your public SSH key, disable password logins and specify a different user account before you even boot your Raspberry Pi. WiFi can be customized and enabled to have Docker up and running through the air without attaching a keyboard and monitor.

  • July Update: All about the Pinebook Pro

    As I’ve mentioned in last month’s update post, the PinePhone prototypes are currently being manufactured (due in August) and the PineTab dev kits are rolling off the factory line to be shipped out to developers. With both the PinePhone and PineTab currently in-transition to their respective next development stages, I’ll devote this month’s update solely to the Pinebook Pro pre-order announcement, the last unannounced feature of the laptop as well as a hardware and software status update.

  • N-Fuse Launches Raspberry Pi 3B+ LoRaWAN Gateway with PoE Support

    The PoE enabled Raspberry Pi 3B+ based LoRaWAN Gateway as called by n-fuse is a LoRaWAN gateway based on the Raspberry Pi 3B+, the LRWCCx-MPCIE Concentrator, and the SBCPoE RPI Hat. It supports both the Europe 868Mhz and America 915Mhz frequency (you have to purchase the exact frequency you want though)

Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Choose Linux and TLLTS

  • Mumbling with OpenBSD | BSD Now 308

    Replacing a (silently) failing disk in a ZFS pool, OPNsense 19.7 RC1 released, implementing DRM ioctl support for NetBSD, High quality/low latency VOIP server with umurmur/Mumble on OpenBSD, the PDP-7 where Unix began, LLDB watchpoints, and more.

  • Endeavour OS + Pisi Linux | Choose Linux 14

    We take a look at the continuation of Antergos called Endeavour OS and are pretty impressed, and Distrohoppers delivers an interesting distro that's obsessed with cats. Plus the only way to watch YouTube videos on Android.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 818

IBM and Servers

  • Controlling Red Hat OpenShift from an OpenShift pod

    This article explains how to configure a Python application running within an OpenShift pod to communicate with the Red Hat OpenShift cluster via openshift-restclient-python, the OpenShift Python client.

  • 24 sysadmin job interview questions you should know

    As a geek who always played with computers, a career after my masters in IT was a natural choice. So, I decided the sysadmin path was the right one. In the process of my career, I have grown quite familiar with the job interview process. Here is a look at what to expect, the general career path, and a set of common questions and my answers to them.

  • How to transition into a career as a DevOps engineer

    DevOps engineering is a hot career with many rewards. Whether you're looking for your first job after graduating or seeking an opportunity to reskill while leveraging your prior industry experience, this guide should help you take the right steps to become a DevOps engineer. [...] If you have prior experience working in technology, such as a software developer, systems engineer, systems administrator, network operations engineer, or database administrator, you already have broad insights and useful experience for your future role as a DevOps engineer. If you're just starting your career after finishing your degree in computer science or any other STEM field, you have some of the basic stepping-stones you'll need in this transition.

  • Getting Started with Knative on Ubuntu

    Serverless computing is a style of computing that simplifies software development by separating code development from code packaging and deployment. You can think of serverless computing as synonymous with function as a service (FaaS).  Serverless has at least three parts, and consequently can mean something different depending on your persona and which part you look at – the infrastructure used to run your code, the framework and tools (middleware) that hide the infrastructure, and your code which might be coupled with the middleware. In practice, serverless computing can provide a quicker, easier path to building microservices. It will handle the complex scaling, monitoring, and availability aspects of cloud native computing.

