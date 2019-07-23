Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Blood Opera Crescendo, Oxygen Not Included, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek, Risk System, Warfork, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of July 2019 02:47:25 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Blood Opera Crescendo, a 2D investigative adventure game will support Linux

    Another new indie game in need of funding on Kickstarter, the 2D investigative adventure game Blood Opera Crescendo and it's planning Linux support.

    Inspired by the Ace Attorney and Persona series, Blood Opera Crescendo from Italian developer Kibou Entertainment has been in development since the start of last year in RPG Maker MV. They said the project has reached an advanced enough stage now to really take it further.

  • Space-colony sim "Oxygen Not Included" to leave Early Access on July 30th

    Oxygen Not Included, the space-colony simulation game from Klei Entertainment now has a release date set, with it leaving Early Access on July 30th.

    It was originally due to release quite a bit sooner, but back in May Klei decided to delay it to ensure it had as much testing and polish as possible. With the full release, there will be an update coming with some new toys to play with including new asteroids, three new biomes with plants and critters, new buildings, colony goals and the usual balance and polish you can expect from a release.

  • Take control of the Adeptus Mechanicus again, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek is out

    Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek, the first DLC for the turn-based strategy game is now available.

    If you're a Warhammer fan, Mechanicus is a game not to be missed. Focusing on the Adeptus Mechanicus, which doesn't usually get a lot of screen-time in games. No messing around with Space Marines, no hiding behind cover. A pretty streamlined game, but very atmospheric and fun to play through. Even if you don't usually appreciate Warhammer, it's still a good strategy game.

  • The excellent shoot 'em up "Risk System" updated, now with better Linux support

    Risk System doesn't seem to have gained much attention, a shame really since as far as shoot 'em ups go it's fantastic and at least tries to be a little different. A shooter where instead of dodging enemy bullets, you need to get up close and personal to charge your ship up. Honestly, it's good.

    At release, the Linux version did suffer from one major issue. Due to a bug in GameMaker, unless you used an external tool to cap the FPS, everything was too fast. They've now solved this, with an update released this week.

  • Warfork, a fast-paced arena FPS based on Warsow is heading to Steam

    Love fast-paced arena shooting? Warfork, a game based on Warsow is heading to Steam with an Early Access release due soon.

    Why did they fork it and go their own way? Well, according to the Warfork team, the owner of Warsow is opposed to a Steam release, which they feel is "hurtful to the growth of the community".

  • Blending 2D and 3D gameplay, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust is launching next month

    With graphics and gameplay inspired by classics across the PS1, PS2 and N64 for the 3D design as well as the 2D art of the GBA and SNES, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust certainly looks and sounds good.

»

More in Tux Machines

PineBook Pro Arm Linux Laptop now up for pre-order for $199.99

Pine64 unveiled a Pinebook Pro laptop prototype at FOSDEM 2019 as an update to the original Allwinner A64 powered Pinebook laptop, but instead of just being a toy to play with, Pinebook Pro aimed to be used as a daily driver thanks to a relatively powerful Rockchip RK3399 processor combined with 4GB RAM, and 64/128GB storage, and equipped with a 14″ Full HD display all for a target price of $200. Last May, we noticed some good progress on the software development side with a demo showcasing Ubuntu & Debian with MATE desktop, 4K video playback, 3D graphics acceleration, and USB-C video output. The good news is that Pinebook Pro has just launched and can be pre-ordered for $199.99 on Pine64 store. [Update: If you are an existing forum member, you may want to redeem your coupon here] Read more

Gnome Shell Dash To Panel v20 Brings Major Window Previews Im\provements

The Gnome Shell Dash to Panel (not to be confused with Dash to Dock, from which the Ubuntu Dock is forked) extension combines the Dash with the top Gnome panel. The result is a single panel that provides an icon taskbar, the tray, system menu, and date / time indicator. This is similar to the KDE Plasma and Windows 7 (and newer) taskbar. The extension supports Gnome Shell 3.18 and newer. The latest Dash to Panel v20 includes major improvements to its window previews. With this version, the window previews have been re-written using custom components so they no longer steal input. Along with this, there are also quite a few new window preview features, like new styling options such as size, padding, close button location, header visibility and font style. And that's not all - the live window previews size is now dynamic for each thumbnail, which makes a lot of sense since windows have different geometries, so previously you'd get huge borders around the previews. Read more

Welcome to KDE: Nuremberg Megasprint Part 1

Now that it has been over half a year since I started this blog, it is time to address one of the topics that I promised to address at the beginning: How I got started with KDE. I will do this in the context of the “Nuremberg Megasprint” which combined a KDE Connect sprint, a KDE Welcome / Onboarding sprint, and a KWin sprint. At the Onboarding sprint, we were talking mostly about ways to make it easier for developers new to KDE to work on our software. Currently the path to getting that working is quite convoluted and pretty much requires that a developer read the documentation (which often doesn’t happen). We agreed that we would like the new developer experience to be easier. I don’t have a lot to say about that, but keep an eye on the Planet for an idea of what was actually worked on! Instead, since I am a relatively new KDE contributor, I will tell the story of how I got started. I started using Plasma as a desktop environment around 2012, shortly after Ubuntu switched from Gnome 2, which I liked, to Unity, which I disliked. I tried playing with Mate and Cinnamon for Ubuntu, but I didn’t find either one was what I wanted. I had heard that KDE existed, but I didn’t know anything about it, so I gave it a try as well. Read more

Sailfish OS Seitseminen is now available

Sailfish OS Seitseminen is now available for download. We are very excited to bring you this Sailfish OS 3.1 update, which was named after the beautiful Seitseminen National Park. Seitseminen is located in the Pirkanmaa region, 50 kilometers away from our headquarters in Tampere. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6