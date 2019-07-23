Games: Blood Opera Crescendo, Oxygen Not Included, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek, Risk System, Warfork, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
-
Blood Opera Crescendo, a 2D investigative adventure game will support Linux
Another new indie game in need of funding on Kickstarter, the 2D investigative adventure game Blood Opera Crescendo and it's planning Linux support.
Inspired by the Ace Attorney and Persona series, Blood Opera Crescendo from Italian developer Kibou Entertainment has been in development since the start of last year in RPG Maker MV. They said the project has reached an advanced enough stage now to really take it further.
-
Space-colony sim "Oxygen Not Included" to leave Early Access on July 30th
Oxygen Not Included, the space-colony simulation game from Klei Entertainment now has a release date set, with it leaving Early Access on July 30th.
It was originally due to release quite a bit sooner, but back in May Klei decided to delay it to ensure it had as much testing and polish as possible. With the full release, there will be an update coming with some new toys to play with including new asteroids, three new biomes with plants and critters, new buildings, colony goals and the usual balance and polish you can expect from a release.
-
Take control of the Adeptus Mechanicus again, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek is out
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek, the first DLC for the turn-based strategy game is now available.
If you're a Warhammer fan, Mechanicus is a game not to be missed. Focusing on the Adeptus Mechanicus, which doesn't usually get a lot of screen-time in games. No messing around with Space Marines, no hiding behind cover. A pretty streamlined game, but very atmospheric and fun to play through. Even if you don't usually appreciate Warhammer, it's still a good strategy game.
-
The excellent shoot 'em up "Risk System" updated, now with better Linux support
Risk System doesn't seem to have gained much attention, a shame really since as far as shoot 'em ups go it's fantastic and at least tries to be a little different. A shooter where instead of dodging enemy bullets, you need to get up close and personal to charge your ship up. Honestly, it's good.
At release, the Linux version did suffer from one major issue. Due to a bug in GameMaker, unless you used an external tool to cap the FPS, everything was too fast. They've now solved this, with an update released this week.
-
Warfork, a fast-paced arena FPS based on Warsow is heading to Steam
Love fast-paced arena shooting? Warfork, a game based on Warsow is heading to Steam with an Early Access release due soon.
Why did they fork it and go their own way? Well, according to the Warfork team, the owner of Warsow is opposed to a Steam release, which they feel is "hurtful to the growth of the community".
-
Blending 2D and 3D gameplay, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust is launching next month
With graphics and gameplay inspired by classics across the PS1, PS2 and N64 for the 3D design as well as the 2D art of the GBA and SNES, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust certainly looks and sounds good.
-
