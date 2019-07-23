Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of July 2019 04:25:24 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed

    Remember back in 2017 when Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan talked about plans for better Linux support for their high-end gaming laptops on Linux? More than two years later, they have yet to ship a Linux laptop nor make any other measurable improvements to their Linux support.

  • It's about time.....

    The percentage of Reglue kids going on to graduate school is, per capita; 8% higher than the national average. That's possible in no small part to your participation in Reglue over the years. We couldn't have done anything near close to this without the support of The Linux and Open Source Community.

    I have prostate cancer. At first, my Uro-guy wasn't too worried about it because it was in the early stages of growth and he told me that my type of prostate cancer was known as the 25 year killer. Meaning that it would take that cancer 25 years to begin to threaten me. Unfortunately, within the past 6 months, that cancer has accelerated and I must begin a radiation and chemo regimen. Now don't panic...I'm not. I have sufficient insurance and a great Urologist. This isn't really a big deal. I simply mention it so that those who have supported our efforts are kept in the loop. I've beat this crap once and I'll beat it again.

  • The 10 new rules of open source infrastructure

    Recently, I gave a keynote at the Cloud Native / OpenStack Days in Tokyo titled “the ten new rules of open source infrastructure”. It was well received and folks pointed out on Twitter that they would like to see more detail around those ten rules. Others seemed to benefit from clarifying commentary. I’ve attempted to summarize the points I’ve made during the talk here, and happy to have a conversation or add more rules based on your observations in this space over the last ten years. I strongly believe there are some lasting concepts and axioms that are true in infrastructure IT, and documenting some of them is important to guide decisions that go into the next generation thinking as we evolve in this space.

  • Cockpit Project: Cockpit 199

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 199.

  • Controlling Red Hat OpenShift from an OpenShift pod

    This article explains how to configure a Python application running within an OpenShift pod to communicate with the Red Hat OpenShift cluster via openshift-restclient-python, the OpenShift Python client.

  • Empowering voters to combat election manipulation

    For the last year, Mozilla has been looking for ways to empower voters in light of the shifts in election dynamics caused by the internet and online advertising. This work included our participation in the EU’s Code of Practice on Disinformation to push for change in the industry which led to the launch of the Firefox EU Elections toolkit that provided people information on the voting process, how tracking and opaque online advertising influence their voting behavior and how they can easily protect themselves.

    We also had hoped to lend our technical expertise to create an analysis dashboard that would help researchers and journalists monitor the elections. The dashboard would gather data on the political ads running on various platforms and provide a concise “behind the scenes” look at how these ads were shared and targeted.

    But to achieve this we needed the platforms to follow through on their own commitment to make the data available through their Ad Archive APIs.

    Here’s what happened.

»

More in Tux Machines

BSD: OpenBSD for Security, DragonFlyBSD's New Server

  • Need a Secure Operating System? Take a Look at OpenBSD

    The Unix-like OS offers support for a wide range of hardware platforms, third-party tools and an active, supportive community.

  • DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs

    DragonFlyBSD is replacing their 48-core Opteron server named "Monster" with two of the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900X "Zen 2" processors as well as a spare Xeon server. DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon continues to be mighty impressed by AMD's latest processor offerings. Last year Matthew Dillon professed his love for the performance of AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs while in recent weeks he's been quick to get Ryzen 3000 CPUs working on DragonFlyBSD and has been impressed by their performance.

Security FUD

  • 1 Million+ ProFTPD Servers Vulnerable To Remote Code Execution Attacks [Ed: Nope. FOSSBytes now manages to make more misleading and dramatic headlines than even Bleeping Computer (which initially spread this misleading headline and then deleted it.)]
  • VideoLAN says VLC security flaw is fixed

    Update 7/24: VideoLAN took to Twitter earlier this morning to clarify that the security issue discovered by CERT-Bund is not as severe as reported.

  • You need to uninstall VLC player ASAP! (Updated) [Ed: They posted an update, but the headline has not been corrected. Deliberate FUD.]

    We’re not recommending uninstalling action just yet, because there’s a bit more to the story. The bug report for the issue has been open for four weeks, but VideoLAN president and lead VLC developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf left a series of comments today indicating that the alleged bug isn’t as big a deal as everyone is making it out to be. In three separate comments, he wrote: VideoLAN also took to Twitter to talk about the bug—or rather, the non-bug.

  • Alleged critical VLC flaw is nothing to worry about -- and is nothing to do with VLC [Ed: Some people did correct their articles or issued a standalone correction.]

    There has been a degree of confusion over the last few days after news spread of a supposed vulnerability in the media player VLC. Despite being labelled by security experts as "critical", VLC's developers, VideoLAN, denied there was a problem at all.

The New Version Of Deepin Linux Has A Killer Feature That Every Distribution Needs

Basically, Deepin Cloud Sync lets you sync all kinds of system settings to the cloud automatically. This covers network settings (such as VPN and WiFi), sound settings, mouse settings, update settings, power settings, corner settings, theme, wallpaper, launcher, and dock. You know, that stuff you're always investing time into tweaking and configuring with pretty much any new installation. There are other solutions of course. You can throw all your config and relevant files onto a Git repository, sync them up with NextCloud or back them up onto another drive. There's no shortage of alternate approaches. But this is one of those features that's appealing to both newcomers and more casual users. An elegant solution that just makes using Linux easier, and that's something I'm always eager to highlight. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6