Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD: OpenBSD for Security, DragonFlyBSD's New Server
Security FUD
The New Version Of Deepin Linux Has A Killer Feature That Every Distribution Needs
Basically, Deepin Cloud Sync lets you sync all kinds of system settings to the cloud automatically. This covers network settings (such as VPN and WiFi), sound settings, mouse settings, update settings, power settings, corner settings, theme, wallpaper, launcher, and dock. You know, that stuff you're always investing time into tweaking and configuring with pretty much any new installation. There are other solutions of course. You can throw all your config and relevant files onto a Git repository, sync them up with NextCloud or back them up onto another drive. There's no shortage of alternate approaches. But this is one of those features that's appealing to both newcomers and more casual users. An elegant solution that just makes using Linux easier, and that's something I'm always eager to highlight.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
14 min 39 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago