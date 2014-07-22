Collabora Adds Big Performance Improvements for Linux Gamers in Linux Kernel 5.2
Collabora continues to be very active in the development of the Linux kernel and during the development cycle of the Linux 5.2 kernel series, a total of 11 kernel engineers authored no less than 61 patches, signed-off on a total of 131 changes, tested 47 fixes, acknowledged another 9 patches, and suggested 4 changes implemented by other kernel developers.
However, the most important contribution made by Collabora to Linux kernel 5.2 is the implementation of case-insensitive functionality for the EXT4 file system, which is used by default by almost all GNU/Linux distributions. This change will provide major performance improvements for various emulated programs, such as games running in Wine.
