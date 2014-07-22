Dash to Panel Just Got a Major Update
A brand new version of the Dash to Panel GNOME Shell extension is now available — and it features some great changes.
For those unaware, Dash to Panel is a popular Dash to Dock alternative that marries the GNOME Shell Dash and the GNOME Top Bar into a single, unified panel (think the Windows or Plasma 5 desktops).
Dash to Panel v20 is the first major update to the extension since last December.
The update introduces, among some smaller changes, a slate of window preview enhancements, such as a revised version of the slick preview morphing animation we previewed back in June.
Users also get more control over the appearance of window previews, with settings to adjust the size, padding, opacity, button location, header visible and font style (!) all debuting in this release.
