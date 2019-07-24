Programming Leftovers Documentation at the West Coast Hackfest Thursday, the first day, we had a brainstorming session. We triaged and then started attacking the GitLab issues for gnome-user-docs. Over the hackfest, we reduced 28 outstanding issues to 12.5. This entailed 33 commits and 105+ user help pages modified (in addition to a few pages in the Sys Admin Guide, and the wiki).

Wing Python IDE 7.1 - July 25, 2019 Wing 7.1 adds support for Python 3.8, warns about unused symbols, improves code warnings configuration, adds new auto-completer, project, and source browser icons, supports Dark Mode on OS X, and makes other improvements.

PyPy Development: PyPy JIT for Aarch64 y for AArch64. This port brings PyPy's high-performance just-in-time compiler to the AArch64 platform, also known as 64-bit ARM. With the addition of AArch64, PyPy now supports a total of 6 architectures: x86 (32 & 64bit), ARM (32 & 64bit), PPC64, and s390x. The AArch64 work was funded by ARM Holdings Ltd. and Crossbar.io. PyPy has a good record of boosting the performance of Python programs on the existing platforms. To show how well the new PyPy port performs, we compare the performance of PyPy against CPython on a set of benchmarks. As a point of comparison, we include the results of PyPy on x86_64.

Swift is 2 to 4 times faster than any competitor Interesting. It should be noted that performance of Swift is a great match for some workloads, but not for others. In particluar, Swift is weak on small-file workloads, such as Gnocchi, which writes a ton of 16-byte objects again and again. The overhead is a killer there, and not just on the wire: Swift has to update its accounting databases each and every time a write is done, so that "swift stat" shows things like quotas. Swift is also not particularly good at HPC-style workloads, which benefit from a great bisectional bandwidth, because we transfer all user data through so-called "proxy" servers. Unlike e.g. Ceph, Swift keeps the cluster topology hidden from the client, while a Ceph client actually tracks the ring changes, placement groups and their leaders, etc.. But as we can see, once the object sizes start climbing and the number of clients increases, Swift rapidly approaches the wire speed.

Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019 xf86-video-s3 0.7.0 This is a maintenance release of S3 DDX for X.Org X Server. The DDX compiles cleanly without compilation warnings on X Server 1.19.6. Kevin Brace Brace Computer Laboratory blog https://bracecomputerlab.com -- Alan Coopersmith (7): When checking malloc for success, it helps to use == NULL, instead of = s3_bios.c: Simplify code for choosing between 16000 & 16000 for RefClock Remove unused BIOS size & address macros configure: Drop AM_MAINTAINER_MODE autogen.sh: Honor NOCONFIGURE=1 Update README for gitlab migration Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration Emil Velikov (1): autogen.sh: use quoted string variables Eric S. Raymond (1): Fix malformed list syntax. Gaetan Nadon (1): Remove mibstore.h Kevin Brace (5): Discontinue the use of xf86PciInfo.h Use const char for xf86GetOptValString return type Eliminate set but not used variable compilation warnings Eliminate unused variable compilation warning Version bumped to 0.7.0 Mihail Konev (1): autogen: add default patch prefix Peter Hutterer (1): autogen.sh: use exec instead of waiting for configure to finish git tag: xf86-video-s3-0.7.0

X.Org's S3 Graphics Driver Sees First Release In Seven Years - Still Pre-1.0 S3 Graphics drivers are still alive and well on Linux, well, sort of. On Thursday was the first new open-source xf86-video-s3 driver update in seven years. Kevin Brace, the open-source contributor known for working on the VIA OpenChrome driver and other vintage open-source graphics drivers, took to releasing xf86-video-s3 0.7.0. While it's been seven years since the previous release (v0.6.5), there isn't all that much in 0.7.0.

Zink: Summer Update and SIGGRAPH 2019 In addition to this, there’s been a pretty significant rewrite, changing the overall design of Zink. The reason for this, was that I made some early design-mistakes, and after having piled a bit too many features on top of this, I decided that it would be better to get the fundamentals right first. Sadly, not all features have been brought forward since the rewrite, so we’re currently back to OpenGL 2.1 support. Fixing this is on my list of things I want to do, but I suspect that cleaning things up and upstreaming will take presedence over OpenGL 3.0 support.