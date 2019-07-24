Software: Virtualisation, Phoronix Test Suite, Rcpp, desktop-file-utils
-
Quick List Of Top Linux Virtualization Software
Let’s have a look into the list of some of the best and top Linux virtualization software for everyone.
-
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 1 Delivers New Result Viewer, Other Features
Two months have already passed since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 while today marks the first development snapshot/milestone of the next quarterly feature update, Phoronix Test Suite 9.0-Asker.
-
Rcpp 1.0.2: Small Polish
The second maintenance release of Rcpp, following up on the 10th anniversary and the 1.0.0. release, was prepared last Saturday and released to both the Rcpp drat repo and CRAN. Following all the manual inspection (including a false positive result from reverse dependencies), it has finally arrived on CRAN earlier today. The corresponding Debian package was also uploaded, and binaries have since been built.
Just like for Rcpp 1.0.1, we have a four month gap between releases which seems appropriate given both the changes still being made (see below) and the relative stability of Rcpp. It still takes work to release this as we run multiple extensive sets of reverse dependency checks so maybe one day we will switch to six month cycle.
-
desktop-file-utils 0.24 released
One thing one can do in this amazing summer heat, is cut the 0.24 release of desktop-file-utils. It’s rather a small thing, but since the last few releases have been happening at roughly three-year intervals I felt it merited a quick post.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019
XCP-ng 8.0
The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
today's howtos
Recent comments
7 min 49 sec ago
13 min 4 sec ago
16 min 34 sec ago
33 min 55 sec ago
37 min 56 sec ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago