Games: Jupiter Hell,SDL 2.0.10 and Dicey Dungeons
Jupiter Hell has a new crazy trailer ahead of the Early Access release on August 1st
ChaosForge have managed to craft something quite special here with Jupiter Hell. Saying it's a turn-based roguelike DOOM would be a reasonably fitting description, but you need to play it to appreciate it.
The release date of August 1st for Early Access was announced previously and they're sticking to it, with a new trailer going up today. Feast your eyes on this, just make sure to turn the volume up a notch:
SDL 2.0.10 Released With New APIs, Drops Mir In Favor Of Wayland
As the first Simple DirectMedia Layer release of 2019, SDL 2.0.10 has debuted today for this library that's widely used by cross-platform games including as part of the Steam run-time.
SDL 2.0.10 brings a number of new APIs (including some SIMD APIs around memory allocation and separately new floating point precision rendering APIs), batched rendering is now used by SDL's rendering API by default, and improved handling of WAV and BMP files to fix potential security problems.
The unique dice-rolling, deck-building roguelike "Dicey Dungeons" is releasing on August 13th
Dicey Dungeons from Terry Cavanagh (Super Hexagon and VVVVVV), chipzel, and Marlowe Dobbe now has a confirmed release date of August 13th.
This unique roguelike is truly nothing like the others. Think you're a master at Slay the Spire? Well, Dicey Dungeons is a different kind of beast. You have cards for abilities, sure, but you actually have to roll your dice to the correct numbers to activate them and it's all kinds of awesome.
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019
XCP-ng 8.0
The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
today's howtos
