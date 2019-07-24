Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019
xf86-video-s3 0.7.0
This is a maintenance release of S3 DDX for X.Org X Server. The DDX compiles cleanly without compilation warnings on X Server 1.19.6. Kevin Brace Brace Computer Laboratory blog https://bracecomputerlab.com -- Alan Coopersmith (7): When checking malloc for success, it helps to use == NULL, instead of = s3_bios.c: Simplify code for choosing between 16000 & 16000 for RefClock Remove unused BIOS size & address macros configure: Drop AM_MAINTAINER_MODE autogen.sh: Honor NOCONFIGURE=1 Update README for gitlab migration Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration Emil Velikov (1): autogen.sh: use quoted string variables Eric S. Raymond (1): Fix malformed list syntax. Gaetan Nadon (1): Remove mibstore.h Kevin Brace (5): Discontinue the use of xf86PciInfo.h Use const char for xf86GetOptValString return type Eliminate set but not used variable compilation warnings Eliminate unused variable compilation warning Version bumped to 0.7.0 Mihail Konev (1): autogen: add default patch prefix Peter Hutterer (1): autogen.sh: use exec instead of waiting for configure to finish git tag: xf86-video-s3-0.7.0
X.Org's S3 Graphics Driver Sees First Release In Seven Years - Still Pre-1.0
S3 Graphics drivers are still alive and well on Linux, well, sort of. On Thursday was the first new open-source xf86-video-s3 driver update in seven years.
Kevin Brace, the open-source contributor known for working on the VIA OpenChrome driver and other vintage open-source graphics drivers, took to releasing xf86-video-s3 0.7.0. While it's been seven years since the previous release (v0.6.5), there isn't all that much in 0.7.0.
Zink: Summer Update and SIGGRAPH 2019
In addition to this, there’s been a pretty significant rewrite, changing the overall design of Zink. The reason for this, was that I made some early design-mistakes, and after having piled a bit too many features on top of this, I decided that it would be better to get the fundamentals right first.
Sadly, not all features have been brought forward since the rewrite, so we’re currently back to OpenGL 2.1 support. Fixing this is on my list of things I want to do, but I suspect that cleaning things up and upstreaming will take presedence over OpenGL 3.0 support.
Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019
XCP-ng 8.0
The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
