Linux-Friendly Devices: Emtrion and Advantech
i.MX8M Mini module offers a choice of two carrier boards
Emtrion’s “emCON-MX8MM” SODIMM module runs Linux on an up to quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini SoC with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC. The module is available with Avari and Bvari carrier boards.
Emtrion, which recently launched a emSTAMP-Argon module and emSBC argon SBC with an STM32MP157 SoC, has now posted a product page for a SODIMM-style emCON-MX8MM module that features NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The up to quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC, which features a 400MHz Cortex-M4 chip and 3D GPU with HD video support has appeared on a number of compute modules, including the recent Keith & Koep Trizeps VIII Mini.
Rugged Apollo Lake mini-PCIe packs a lot into a small package
Advantech’s fanless, Linux-friendly “EPC-U2117” mini-PC has an Apollo Lake SoC, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x serial, plus SATA, HDMI, DP, CAN, mini-PCIe, M.2, and extended temp support.
It’s amazing what you can fit into a compact embedded computer these days. Advantech’s “preliminary,” Intel Apollo Lake based EPC-U2117 mini-PC, for example, hits pretty much all the I/O food groups while maintaining a slim 170 x 117 x 52.6mm footprints. The device is aimed at smart kiosk, smart vending machine, and digital signage, but with its wide-range, 12-24V power input, optional -20 to 60°C support, and shock and vibration resistance, it could find its way into more hard-core industrial applications.
The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
