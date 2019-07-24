Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Their Third-Party Packaging Support

    In recent months we've heard of Intel engineers working on better supporting third-party packages on Clear Linux that would be akin to Arch's AUR, Ubuntu's PPA, or Fedora's Copr systems for allowing unofficial/third-party packages to be more easily made available particularly in cases of closed-source software. It looks like that internally that system is now in beta as they work towards having more software available on Clear Linux.

    In response to a mailing list question over whether Clear Linux has any ambitions for a commercial edition and to use the likes of Intel's commercial software offerings on Clear Linux, Intel's Arjan van de Ven commented on those prospects.

  • Allied Vision announces partnership with Antmicro to develop open-source based edge computing systems

    Allied Vision, a global provider of industrial camera solutions and Antmicro, a software-driven embedded technology company developing open-source based edge computing systems, have announced a strategic partnership to drive their common goals in building complex and portable vision systems.

    The announcement is made to underline the ongoing collaboration between the companies that started with the joint demonstration of a successful technology integration between Allied Vision’s revolutionary Alvium camera series and Antmicro’s real-time deep learning object detection system based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier edge computing platform. The collaboration between Antmicro and Allied Vision in the embedded software domain was since extended to cover the entire NVIDIA Jetson series including the Jetson Nano board, as well as multiple platforms from NXP.

  • Ubucon Europe 2019: 2nd Call For Volunteers

    We are just less than 3 months from the big event UbuconEU2019 and it’s time to reinforce the dissemination of the event and call for the participation of volunteers.

    Yes, we need your support now, during and after the event. Check out Trello to see where you can help and mark your support on the day of the event by signing up here.

  • Top 20 Best Machine Learning Datasets for Practicing Applied ML

    We all know that to build up a machine learning project, we need a dataset. Generally, these machine learning datasets are used for research purpose. A dataset is the collection of homogeneous data. Dataset is used to train and evaluate the machine learning model. It plays a vital role to build up an efficient and reliable system. If your dataset is noise-free and standard, then your system will give better accuracy. However, at present, we are enriched with numerous datasets. It can be business-related data, or it can be medical data and many more. However, the actual problem is to find out the relevant ones according to the system requirements.

  • Here’s what you need to know about IBM’s new open-source Data Asset Exchange for AI

    IBM’s Center for Open-Source Data and AI Technologies (CODAIT) recently unveiled a pair of carefully curated databases designed to provide machine learning developers models and datasets for AI projects.

    MAX, or Model Assets Exchange, is an online open-source repository for trainable/deployable AI models. You don’t necessarily have to be an AI expert to use the database – there’s even a tutorial that’ll walk you through developing an AI that can write captions – but some of the models available will probably only appeal to enterprise developers.

  • Alibaba Chip Subsidiary Launches First Product Using Open-Source Architecture

    Alibaba’s chip-making subsidiary Pingtouge launched its first product on Thursday: chip processor XuanTie 910, which uses open-source architecture.

    The processor will be used in applications including 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving, and can lower the costs of related chip production by more than 50%, Alibaba said. Alibaba told Caixin the processor from Pingtouge, which is also known as T-Head, will soon be available for commercial sale, without providing a timetable or price range.

    Notably, the processor uses the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA)—key programming infrastructure that decides how a device functions. Developers are allowed to build their own products using the Berkeley-based open-source ISA, with few intellectual property restrictions.

  • 2×56: Solvitur Ambulando

    Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which there might be toilet paper conferences, you don’t know, and:

    [00:01:15] What makes a good conference? We’re digging into this in some depth; what makes a conference fun, or useful, or beneficial, or all of the above, and what stops it from being those things? What’s the point of conferences anyway? A wide-ranging discussion trying to work out what people are doing well, and not so well.

  • Destination Linux 131 - Endeavour OS, Deepin, OnlyOffice, Silverblue, Pinebook Pro, Ubuntu Mate, GPD

    Endeavour OS, Deepin 15.11, OnlyOffice 5.3, Ubuntu Mate 19.10 Alpha GPD MicroPC, Pinebook Pro Pre-orders, Silverblue, Gnome Extension With Malware, Google Stadia, Steam Sale Apollo 11

Programming Leftovers

  • Documentation at the West Coast Hackfest

    Thursday, the first day, we had a brainstorming session. We triaged and then started attacking the GitLab issues for gnome-user-docs. Over the hackfest, we reduced 28 outstanding issues to 12.5. This entailed 33 commits and 105+ user help pages modified (in addition to a few pages in the Sys Admin Guide, and the wiki).

  • Wing Python IDE 7.1 - July 25, 2019

    Wing 7.1 adds support for Python 3.8, warns about unused symbols, improves code warnings configuration, adds new auto-completer, project, and source browser icons, supports Dark Mode on OS X, and makes other improvements.

  • PyPy Development: PyPy JIT for Aarch64

    y for AArch64. This port brings PyPy's high-performance just-in-time compiler to the AArch64 platform, also known as 64-bit ARM. With the addition of AArch64, PyPy now supports a total of 6 architectures: x86 (32 & 64bit), ARM (32 & 64bit), PPC64, and s390x. The AArch64 work was funded by ARM Holdings Ltd. and Crossbar.io. PyPy has a good record of boosting the performance of Python programs on the existing platforms. To show how well the new PyPy port performs, we compare the performance of PyPy against CPython on a set of benchmarks. As a point of comparison, we include the results of PyPy on x86_64.

  • Swift is 2 to 4 times faster than any competitor

    Interesting. It should be noted that performance of Swift is a great match for some workloads, but not for others. In particluar, Swift is weak on small-file workloads, such as Gnocchi, which writes a ton of 16-byte objects again and again. The overhead is a killer there, and not just on the wire: Swift has to update its accounting databases each and every time a write is done, so that "swift stat" shows things like quotas. Swift is also not particularly good at HPC-style workloads, which benefit from a great bisectional bandwidth, because we transfer all user data through so-called "proxy" servers. Unlike e.g. Ceph, Swift keeps the cluster topology hidden from the client, while a Ceph client actually tracks the ring changes, placement groups and their leaders, etc.. But as we can see, once the object sizes start climbing and the number of clients increases, Swift rapidly approaches the wire speed.

Graphics: S3 Graphics and SIGGRAPH 2019

  • xf86-video-s3 0.7.0
    This is a maintenance release of S3 DDX for X.Org X Server.
The DDX compiles cleanly without compilation warnings on X Server 1.19.6.

Kevin Brace
Brace Computer Laboratory blog
https://bracecomputerlab.com

--
Alan Coopersmith (7):
      When checking malloc for success, it helps to use == NULL, instead of =
      s3_bios.c: Simplify code for choosing between 16000 & 16000 for RefClock
      Remove unused BIOS size & address macros
      configure: Drop AM_MAINTAINER_MODE
      autogen.sh: Honor NOCONFIGURE=1
      Update README for gitlab migration
      Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration

Emil Velikov (1):
      autogen.sh: use quoted string variables

Eric S. Raymond (1):
      Fix malformed list syntax.

Gaetan Nadon (1):
      Remove mibstore.h

Kevin Brace (5):
      Discontinue the use of xf86PciInfo.h
      Use const char for xf86GetOptValString return type
      Eliminate set but not used variable compilation warnings
      Eliminate unused variable compilation warning
      Version bumped to 0.7.0

Mihail Konev (1):
      autogen: add default patch prefix

Peter Hutterer (1):
      autogen.sh: use exec instead of waiting for configure to finish

git tag: xf86-video-s3-0.7.0
  • X.Org's S3 Graphics Driver Sees First Release In Seven Years - Still Pre-1.0

    S3 Graphics drivers are still alive and well on Linux, well, sort of. On Thursday was the first new open-source xf86-video-s3 driver update in seven years. Kevin Brace, the open-source contributor known for working on the VIA OpenChrome driver and other vintage open-source graphics drivers, took to releasing xf86-video-s3 0.7.0. While it's been seven years since the previous release (v0.6.5), there isn't all that much in 0.7.0.

  • Zink: Summer Update and SIGGRAPH 2019

    In addition to this, there’s been a pretty significant rewrite, changing the overall design of Zink. The reason for this, was that I made some early design-mistakes, and after having piled a bit too many features on top of this, I decided that it would be better to get the fundamentals right first. Sadly, not all features have been brought forward since the rewrite, so we’re currently back to OpenGL 2.1 support. Fixing this is on my list of things I want to do, but I suspect that cleaning things up and upstreaming will take presedence over OpenGL 3.0 support.

XCP-ng 8.0

The big release is here. After about a month of QA on the Release Candidate, XCP-ng 8.0 is now available and can be safely used in production environments. Most of the new features available in this new version have already been presented in our previous blogpost concerning the RC (some highlights, UEFI support, ZFS support and a new XOA quick deploy). However, some additional features and changes are notable. Read more Also: XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI

today's howtos

