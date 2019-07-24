today's leftovers
In recent months we've heard of Intel engineers working on better supporting third-party packages on Clear Linux that would be akin to Arch's AUR, Ubuntu's PPA, or Fedora's Copr systems for allowing unofficial/third-party packages to be more easily made available particularly in cases of closed-source software. It looks like that internally that system is now in beta as they work towards having more software available on Clear Linux.
In response to a mailing list question over whether Clear Linux has any ambitions for a commercial edition and to use the likes of Intel's commercial software offerings on Clear Linux, Intel's Arjan van de Ven commented on those prospects.
Allied Vision, a global provider of industrial camera solutions and Antmicro, a software-driven embedded technology company developing open-source based edge computing systems, have announced a strategic partnership to drive their common goals in building complex and portable vision systems.
The announcement is made to underline the ongoing collaboration between the companies that started with the joint demonstration of a successful technology integration between Allied Vision’s revolutionary Alvium camera series and Antmicro’s real-time deep learning object detection system based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier edge computing platform. The collaboration between Antmicro and Allied Vision in the embedded software domain was since extended to cover the entire NVIDIA Jetson series including the Jetson Nano board, as well as multiple platforms from NXP.
We are just less than 3 months from the big event UbuconEU2019 and it’s time to reinforce the dissemination of the event and call for the participation of volunteers.
Yes, we need your support now, during and after the event. Check out Trello to see where you can help and mark your support on the day of the event by signing up here.
We all know that to build up a machine learning project, we need a dataset. Generally, these machine learning datasets are used for research purpose. A dataset is the collection of homogeneous data. Dataset is used to train and evaluate the machine learning model. It plays a vital role to build up an efficient and reliable system. If your dataset is noise-free and standard, then your system will give better accuracy. However, at present, we are enriched with numerous datasets. It can be business-related data, or it can be medical data and many more. However, the actual problem is to find out the relevant ones according to the system requirements.
IBM’s Center for Open-Source Data and AI Technologies (CODAIT) recently unveiled a pair of carefully curated databases designed to provide machine learning developers models and datasets for AI projects.
MAX, or Model Assets Exchange, is an online open-source repository for trainable/deployable AI models. You don’t necessarily have to be an AI expert to use the database – there’s even a tutorial that’ll walk you through developing an AI that can write captions – but some of the models available will probably only appeal to enterprise developers.
Alibaba’s chip-making subsidiary Pingtouge launched its first product on Thursday: chip processor XuanTie 910, which uses open-source architecture.
The processor will be used in applications including 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving, and can lower the costs of related chip production by more than 50%, Alibaba said. Alibaba told Caixin the processor from Pingtouge, which is also known as T-Head, will soon be available for commercial sale, without providing a timetable or price range.
Notably, the processor uses the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA)—key programming infrastructure that decides how a device functions. Developers are allowed to build their own products using the Berkeley-based open-source ISA, with few intellectual property restrictions.
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which there might be toilet paper conferences, you don’t know, and:
[00:01:15] What makes a good conference? We’re digging into this in some depth; what makes a conference fun, or useful, or beneficial, or all of the above, and what stops it from being those things? What’s the point of conferences anyway? A wide-ranging discussion trying to work out what people are doing well, and not so well.
Endeavour OS, Deepin 15.11, OnlyOffice 5.3, Ubuntu Mate 19.10 Alpha GPD MicroPC, Pinebook Pro Pre-orders, Silverblue, Gnome Extension With Malware, Google Stadia, Steam Sale Apollo 11
Security Leftovers
On June 18, the Internet Archive hosted a reading and panel discussion in celebration of Joseph Menn's new book Cult of the Dead Cow: How the Original Hacking Supergroup Might Just Save the World.
As the evening's event began, an archived video of Cult of the Dead Cow (cDc) interviews from 1996 played silently on a wall-mounted TV, featuring some of the very same original members who would be a part of that evening's panel. In addition to the strong turnout at the Internet Archive itself, those unable to attend in person were able to watch the event livestreamed on the Internet Archive's Youtube channel. Guests enjoyed light refreshments and mingled before moving into the main auditorium to be welcomed by Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle. After sharing a brief history of the Internet Archive's mission, Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation Cindy Cohn took the stage as MC for the evening.
Cohn expressed the importance of remembering the "wacky, weird, and wild" history of Internet security, and acknowledged the cDc's contributions to improving the community before introducing Joseph Menn to the stage. Menn recounted the beginning of cDc and cybersecurity by highlighting notable hackers and their contributions throughout the years, including crediting the cDc with coining the term "hacktivism" by "using it at every interview they could at DEFCON to get it into the English language." Looking forward, he went on to express how "the rank-and-file in Silicon Valley now are the most important heirs of the cDc's tradition of critical moral thinking."
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (java-1.7.0-openjdk, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and java-11-openjdk), Debian (exim4), Fedora (java-latest-openjdk), openSUSE (libsass, tomcat, and ucode-intel), Oracle (java-1.7.0-openjdk and thunderbird), SUSE (OpenEXR, spamassassin, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (ansible and patch).
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has launched an open source user computer environment for Amazon Cloud called Galahad. UTSA is also working to expand its capabilities to support OpenStack software.
Linux-Friendly Devices: Emtrion and Advantech
Emtrion’s “emCON-MX8MM” SODIMM module runs Linux on an up to quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini SoC with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC. The module is available with Avari and Bvari carrier boards.
Emtrion, which recently launched a emSTAMP-Argon module and emSBC argon SBC with an STM32MP157 SoC, has now posted a product page for a SODIMM-style emCON-MX8MM module that features NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The up to quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC, which features a 400MHz Cortex-M4 chip and 3D GPU with HD video support has appeared on a number of compute modules, including the recent Keith & Koep Trizeps VIII Mini.
Advantech’s fanless, Linux-friendly “EPC-U2117” mini-PC has an Apollo Lake SoC, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x serial, plus SATA, HDMI, DP, CAN, mini-PCIe, M.2, and extended temp support.
It’s amazing what you can fit into a compact embedded computer these days. Advantech’s “preliminary,” Intel Apollo Lake based EPC-U2117 mini-PC, for example, hits pretty much all the I/O food groups while maintaining a slim 170 x 117 x 52.6mm footprints. The device is aimed at smart kiosk, smart vending machine, and digital signage, but with its wide-range, 12-24V power input, optional -20 to 60°C support, and shock and vibration resistance, it could find its way into more hard-core industrial applications.
Programming Leftovers
Thursday, the first day, we had a brainstorming session. We triaged and then started attacking the GitLab issues for gnome-user-docs. Over the hackfest, we reduced 28 outstanding issues to 12.5. This entailed 33 commits and 105+ user help pages modified (in addition to a few pages in the Sys Admin Guide, and the wiki).
Wing 7.1 adds support for Python 3.8, warns about unused symbols, improves code warnings configuration, adds new auto-completer, project, and source browser icons, supports Dark Mode on OS X, and makes other improvements.
y for AArch64. This port brings PyPy's high-performance just-in-time compiler to the AArch64 platform, also known as 64-bit ARM. With the addition of AArch64, PyPy now supports a total of 6 architectures: x86 (32 & 64bit), ARM (32 & 64bit), PPC64, and s390x. The AArch64 work was funded by ARM Holdings Ltd. and Crossbar.io.
PyPy has a good record of boosting the performance of Python programs on the existing platforms. To show how well the new PyPy port performs, we compare the performance of PyPy against CPython on a set of benchmarks. As a point of comparison, we include the results of PyPy on x86_64.
Interesting. It should be noted that performance of Swift is a great match for some workloads, but not for others. In particluar, Swift is weak on small-file workloads, such as Gnocchi, which writes a ton of 16-byte objects again and again. The overhead is a killer there, and not just on the wire: Swift has to update its accounting databases each and every time a write is done, so that "swift stat" shows things like quotas. Swift is also not particularly good at HPC-style workloads, which benefit from a great bisectional bandwidth, because we transfer all user data through so-called "proxy" servers. Unlike e.g. Ceph, Swift keeps the cluster topology hidden from the client, while a Ceph client actually tracks the ring changes, placement groups and their leaders, etc.. But as we can see, once the object sizes start climbing and the number of clients increases, Swift rapidly approaches the wire speed.
