Games: Extinction Protocol, Lamentum, SDL 2.0.10, Stone Story, Fantasy Strike and Zink
-
Extinction Protocol is a very stylish looking minimalist strategy game coming to Linux
As a huge fan of strategy games, Extinction Protocol has caught my eye. Using a stylish and minimalist visual style, it gives off a very alluring atmosphere.
-
Pixel art survival horror "Lamentum" has been fully funded and it's heading to Linux
Lamentum is another crowdfunding success story, as the very freaky looking pixel art survival horror has hit the funding goal on Kickstarter. Linux support is fully confirmed for Lamentum, as stated on both the Kickstarter and Steam store pages.
Against their goal of €15,000 they managed to only just scrape by with €60 over the target. I can't imagine what a huge relief that would be for the developer, Obscure Tales, as it must have been quite dicey towards the end of the campaign.
-
SDL 2.0.10 released, testing a more regular release cycle
If you're a game developer, you've likely heard of SDL 2 [Official Site] and plenty of you are probably already using it. In fact, SDL 2 helps power a huge amount of Linux games and a new release is out now.
Released yesterday, SDL 2.0.10 encompasses bug fixes and improvements from around nine months worth of development. Quite a while for those who were waiting in fixes and they're aware of this. Speaking about it on Patreon, Ryan "Icculus" Gordon mentioned how they're now going to attempt releases every three months. This is not set in stone though, they're just seeing how it goes with trying out this new release cycle.
-
Sdl 2.0.10 released!
Thanks to all the people who contributed code and feedback, SDL 2.0.10 is now available!
-
Stone Story, an RPG animated entirely in ASCII symbols is releasing in Early Access next month
Stone Story is a name I've not heard for a while, after posting about it myself way back in 2017 it's one I completely lost track of. This rather different RPG is animated entirely using ASCII symbols!
-
The streamlined fighting game "Fantasy Strike" has now officially released
Featuring Linux support, Fantasy Strike is a fighting game that's quite streamlined giving more people an opportunity to enjoy it while still being difficult to master.
Developed by Sirlin Games, this includes David Sirlin who previously work on games such as Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix so they know their stuff. It shows too, Fantasy Strike is a fighting game that not only looks good, it feels pretty darn good too.
-
Zink, the OpenGL implementation on top of Vulkan is still progressing
After not hearing much about it, Faye-Lund has posted a Summer Update on the Collabora blog about all the work that's gone into it. However, it's had a bit of a setback as it's been through a "pretty significant rewrite". Some design mistakes were made, so they went back and attempted to improve it. For now, it's only getting OpenGL 2.1 support with cleaning everything up and getting the code up-streamed taking precedence over OpenGL 3.0 support.
-
After having seen a few talks at DebConf on GnuPG and related things, I would like to document here how I currently manage my OpenPGP keys, in the hope they can be useful for other people or for discussion. This is not a tutorial, meaning that I do not give you the commands to do what I am saying, otherwise it would become way too long. If there is the need to better document how to implement these best practices, I will try to write another post. I actually do have two OpenPGP certificates, D9AB457E and E535FA6D. The first one is RSA 4096 and the second one is Curve25519. The reason for having two certificates is algorithm diversity: I don't know which one between RSA and Curve25519 will be the first to be considered less secure or insecure, therefore I would like to be ready for both scenarios. Having two certificates already allows me to do signature hunting on both, in such a way that it is easy to transition from one to the other as soon as there is the need. The key I currently use is the RSA one, which is also the one available in the Debian keyring. (If you search on the keyservers you will find many other keys with my name; they are obsolete, meant for my internal usage or otherwise not in use; just ignore them!) Even if the two primary keys are different, their subkeys are the same (apart from some older cruft now revoked), meaning that they have the same key material. This is useful, because I can use the same hardware token for both keys (most hardware token only have three key slot, one for each subkey capability, so to have two primary keys ready for use you need two tokens, unless the two keys share their subkeys). I have one subkey for each subkey capability (sign, encrypt and authentication), wich are Curve25519 keys and are stored in a Nitrokey Start token. I also have, but tend to not use, one RSA subkey for each capability, which are stored on a OpenPGP card. Thanks to some date tweaking, both certificates are configured in such a way that Curve25519 subkeys are always preferred over RSA subkeys, but I also want to retain the RSA keys for corner cases where Curve25519 is not available.
