Today in Techrights
- Microsoft Windows Puts Recyclers Like Eric Lundgren in Prison and Patients Six Feet Under the Ground
- Europe’s Lowered Patent Standards
- IP Kat Used to Blast the EPO for Profound Lack of Justice. Now It’s Just Meowing With the EPO’s Management.
- Microsoft’s Takeover of GitHub Already an Attack on the Four Freedoms in Service of Empire
- The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Belatedly Comes Out in Defence of 35 U.S.C. § 101/Alice
- Microsoft’s Legal Attacks on Eric Lundgren Demonstrate There’s No ‘New’ Microsoft Except a Super-Vicious, Law-Twisting Thug
- RSS Feeds of Sites Techrights Routinely Linked to in Recent Years
- Links 27/7/2019: Linux 5.2.3, Tizen Studio 3.3
- Links 26/7/2019: Red Hat CTO Chris Wright Speaks Out, XCP-ng 8.0
- Links 25/7/2019: PHP 7.4.0 Beta, Security FUD Debunked
- Links 25/7/2019: Microsoft Pays Fines for Bribery, Media Defames VLC
-
Red Hat and IBM
Security and Proprietary Software With Back Doors
KernelShark 1.0
It's official! Also: KernelShark 1.0 Released After Switching From GTK To Qt
