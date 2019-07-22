Security and Proprietary Software With Back Doors
-
Cyber expert who helped stop WannaCry sentenced to time served in malware case
While Hutchins was sentenced to time served, he could have faced up to 10 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. He served a few days in jail after being arrested in 2017, but was then freed on bail on the condition that he remain in the U.S. while his case was pending.
-
The Latest: Cyber expert gets time-served in malware case
U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 25-year-old Marcus Hutchins on Friday in Milwaukee to time served, with a year of supervised release. Stadtmueller said the virus Hutchins helped stop was far more damaging than the malware he wrote.
-
Cyber-Crook Turned Global Hero Avoids Prison In Malware Case
Marcus Hutchins was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Joseph in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts related to his marketing and distribution of malware called Kronos and UPAS, which his customers used to steal the bank details of unsuspecting victims around the world. Hutchins was arrested in July 2017 after he traveled to the U.S.
-
Boeing's Corporate Suicide
Boeing's cost-cutting means it lacks the necessary in-house software expertise to develop and QA the fix.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 753 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and IBM
Security and Proprietary Software With Back Doors
Today in Techrights
KernelShark 1.0
It's official! Also: KernelShark 1.0 Released After Switching From GTK To Qt
Recent comments
2 min 10 sec ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 57 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago