In Basel, Switzerland at this week’s 18th European Conference on Computational Biology (ECCB) and 27th Conference on Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology (ISMB), IBM will share three novel artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning tools called PaccMann, INtERAcT, and PIMKL, that are designed to assist cancer researchers.

[...]

“There have been a plethora of works focused on prediction of drug sensitivity in cancer cells, however, the majority of them have focused on the analysis of unimodal datasets such as genomic or transcriptomic profiles of cancer cells,” wrote the IBM researchers in their study. “To the best of our knowledge, there have not been any multi-modal deep learning solutions for anticancer drug sensitivity prediction that combine a molecular structure of compounds, the genetic profile of cells and prior knowledge of protein interactions.”