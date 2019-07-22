Security and Proprietary Software With Back Doors Cyber expert who helped stop WannaCry sentenced to time served in malware case While Hutchins was sentenced to time served, he could have faced up to 10 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. He served a few days in jail after being arrested in 2017, but was then freed on bail on the condition that he remain in the U.S. while his case was pending.

The Latest: Cyber expert gets time-served in malware case U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 25-year-old Marcus Hutchins on Friday in Milwaukee to time served, with a year of supervised release. Stadtmueller said the virus Hutchins helped stop was far more damaging than the malware he wrote.

Cyber-Crook Turned Global Hero Avoids Prison In Malware Case Marcus Hutchins was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Joseph in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts related to his marketing and distribution of malware called Kronos and UPAS, which his customers used to steal the bank details of unsuspecting victims around the world. Hutchins was arrested in July 2017 after he traveled to the U.S.

Boeing's Corporate Suicide Boeing's cost-cutting means it lacks the necessary in-house software expertise to develop and QA the fix.