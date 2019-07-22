Debian: Ben Hutchings, the Rumour Mill and Debian in the Mastodon/ActivityPub Fediverse
Ben Hutchings: Talk: What's new in the Linux kernel (and what's missing in Debian)
As planned, I presented my annual talk about Linux kernel changes at DebConf on Monday—remotely. (I think this was a DebConf first.)
A video recording is already available (high quality, low quality). The slides are linked from my talks page and from the DebConf event page.
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, July 2019
I prepared and released Linux 3.16.70 with various fixes from upstream. I then rebased jessie's linux package on this. Later in the month, I picked the fix for CVE-2019-13272, uploaded the package, and issued DLA-1862-1. I also released Linux 3.16.71 with just that fix.
Opinion Sort
In a world where it is more important to have a quick opinion than a thorough understanding, I propose this novel sorting algoritihm.
A new home for Debian in the Mastodon / ActivityPub fediverse: follow @debian@framapiaf.org (and possible future moves)
Recent events in the fediverse in general and related to fosstodon.org instance in particular have made me rethink the place where I’d like to handle the @debian account in the Mastodon/GNU Social/ActivityPub fediverse.
I couldn’t decide a “final” place yet, but I’m exploring options (including selfhosting).
For now, I’ve moved the account to @debian@framapiaf.org – Please follow @debian there. Thank you Framasoft for administering and providing the service.
Red Hat and IBM
Security and Proprietary Software With Back Doors
Today in Techrights
KernelShark 1.0
It's official! Also: KernelShark 1.0 Released After Switching From GTK To Qt
