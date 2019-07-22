Games: Dota Underlords, Break My Body and Storm Tale
-
Dota Underlords is to split up matchmaking with Casual and Ranked options
The Dota Underlords team at Valve have put out their plans for the next update which is focusing on the matchmaking.
Currently, you can either play online against others or play against bots of various levels. While it works, it's not ideal. That's changing, with online play being split into Casual and Ranked matchmaking pools.
-
Break my body takes Arkanoid gameplay and puts a medical spin on it
With the same basic idea as Arkanoid, Break my body is an arcade game about breaking blocks. Break my body does it a little differently though, as your objective is to destroy Cancer cells and not every single block.
-
Green Sauce Games bring some more match-3 casual fun to Linux gamers with Storm Tale
Everyone needs a game to relax with, perhaps something a little less demanding during the hot weather. With that in mind, Storm Tale a nice looking match-3 game released with Linux support recently.
-
