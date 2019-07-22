LastPass vs Bitwarden: Should You Switch to An Open Source Password Manager
Choosing a password manager can be a headache. You will be using it to store your passwords, notes, and whatnot. As such, you want it to be safe and reliable. LastPass is one of the most popular password managers but it has some flaws. It has been in the news for getting hacked, more than once, and is owned by LogMeIn.
Openwashing Leftovers
GIMP vs. Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop has long stood at the top of the list of professional image editing software — but it’s always been attached to a pro-level price. While Photoshop is much friendlier on your wallet than it was years ago thanks to a $10 subscription plan, the industry standard editor will never be as affordable as GIMP, an open source photo editor that encompasses several of Photoshop’s heavy hitting tools. GIMP, which stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open source, free Photoshop alternative. Besides the free price point, the open source design means that the program welcomes code adjustments, along with being available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. But how does it stack up to a program so popular that it’s been turned into a verb? Here’s what photo editors need to know when trying to decide between GIMP and Photoshop.
