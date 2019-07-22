Openwashing Leftovers
Fairwinds Debuts Open Source Kubernetes Configuration Tool
Fairwinds Polaris is an open source Kubernetes diagnostics tool
Fairwinds Releases Open Source Software to Optimize Kubernetes Production Deployments
Fairwinds, a cloud-native infrastructure solutions provider, announced today the availability of Polaris, open source software for helping to keep Kubernetes environments performing optimally. Polaris automates configuration best practices based on Fairwinds’ experience building and managing hundreds of cloud-native production deployments. It is now available to the Kubernetes community as a free service known as Polaris Snapshot or as an open source download.
12 challenges businesses face when using open-source software [Ed: How to attack FOSS in 12 points and make it seem like an article, citing people who are so-called 'consultants' (pay-to-say) and not FOSS people. Where are articles like "12 challenges businesses face when using Microsoft" and proprietary software with NSA back doors?]
Blockchain Technology Interest Waning – OSCON [Ed: Maybe that hack, O’Reilly, can add "2.0" to it to spur artificial (fake/pseudo) interest like he did "Open Source" in order to bury FOSS and freedom]
Tim O’Reilly of O’Reilly Media, and the founder of OSCON, was at the strategy session in April of 1998 when the term open source was coined. Open source software today has won the war with most software development containing open source code and many previously opposed corporations changing their stance to support FOSS. According to the Open Source Initiative, the movement has caused a $60 billion loss for proprietary software, which correlates to $60 billion in customer savings per year.
CrossFit Announces Open-Source Broadcast Of 2019 Games [Ed: Open Source is dead. It means nothing anymore. See this...]
Michael Weiss Receives Funding to Create an Open Source Cyber Fusion Centre
LinkedIn Unleashes 'Nearline' Data Streaming
LastPass vs Bitwarden: Should You Switch to An Open Source Password Manager
Choosing a password manager can be a headache. You will be using it to store your passwords, notes, and whatnot. As such, you want it to be safe and reliable. LastPass is one of the most popular password managers but it has some flaws. It has been in the news for getting hacked, more than once, and is owned by LogMeIn.
GIMP vs. Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop has long stood at the top of the list of professional image editing software — but it’s always been attached to a pro-level price. While Photoshop is much friendlier on your wallet than it was years ago thanks to a $10 subscription plan, the industry standard editor will never be as affordable as GIMP, an open source photo editor that encompasses several of Photoshop’s heavy hitting tools. GIMP, which stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open source, free Photoshop alternative. Besides the free price point, the open source design means that the program welcomes code adjustments, along with being available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. But how does it stack up to a program so popular that it’s been turned into a verb? Here’s what photo editors need to know when trying to decide between GIMP and Photoshop.
today's howtos
