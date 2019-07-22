Sprints are a great time to talk in real-time to other project developers. One of the things we talked about at the KDE Connect part of the “Nuremberg Megasprint” was the problem that our current discovery protocol often doesn’t work, since many networks block the UDP broadcast we currently use. Additionally, we often get feature requests for more privacy-conscious modes of KDE Connect operation. Fixing either of these problems would require a new Link Provider (as we call it), and maybe we can fix both at once. [...] Solving the first problem is easy. We want the user’s device name so we can display it in the list of available devices to pair with. So, instead of sending that information in the identity all the time, have some “discovery mode” switch which otherwise withholds the device name until a connection to an already-trusted device is established. This leaves the second problem, which quite a bit more tricky. One answer is to have trusted user-selected trusted wifi networks, so KDE Connect doesn’t broadcast on a random wifi that the user connects to. But what if I connect to, say, my university network where I want to use KDE Connect but I don’t want to tell everyone that I’m here? We don’t have a final answer to this question, but we discussed a few possible solutions. We would like some way of verifying ourselves to the other device which conceals our identity behind some shared secret, so the other device can trust that we are who we say we are, but other devices can’t fingerprint us. It is a tricky problem but not yet one to solve. Step 1 is to get the new mDNS backend working, step 2 is to add advanced features to it!