OSS Leftovers
-
CERN plans to replace Microsoft-based programs with an affordable open-source software
Last month, CERN, one of the leading scientific research organizations planned to stop using Microsoft-based programs to look out for affordable open-source software. For the past 20 years, CERN has been using Microsoft products at a discounted “academic institution” rate. Things changed in March when its previous contract was ending and Microsoft revoked CERN’s academic status and as per a CERN’s blog post, under the new contract, licensing costs have been increased.
Meanwhile, CERN is now focusing on its year-old project known as, Microsoft Alternatives project (MAlt) and plans to migrate to open-source software.
MAlt’s principles of engagement are: delivering the same service to every category of CERN personnel, avoiding vendor lock-in for decreasing risk and dependency, keeping hands-on data and addressing the common use-cases.
-
Octo Acquires Connexta to Enhance Open Source Software Development Capabilities
-
Inside Octo's deal to go deeper into open source
Octo Consulting acquires an open source development firm to align with changes they see in how defense agencies buy software...
-
Deep Dive: Linux Solutions Provider SUSE On Why Analytics Industry Should Move To Open Source
Open source has gained significant traction in the market today with companies like RedHat, now an IBM-owned company, Cloudera, MongoDB and DataBricks among others making a viable business model out of it. It is not just the strategic business models but also the benefits and value it delivers to the software ecosystem.
Germany-headquartered SUSE has played a pivotal role in advancing open-source software. The company has completed 25 years working in this domain and is still growing, with efforts to take open source to a whole new level. AIM got in touch with Brent Schroeder, Global CTO, SUSE and Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Country Manager, SUSE India to know about the company’s strategic initiatives and growth roadmap for India. Germany-based open source major is best known for its SUSE Linux enterprise product and is one of the “largest independent open source company” providing enterprise-grade open source solutions for the cloud to edge.
-
Serverless platform Apache OpenWhisk graduates to Top Level Project
Apache OpenWhisk, an open source, distributed serverless platform for executing functions, officially graduates to a Top Level Project. The Apache Software Foundation helps develop, shepherd, and incubate projects in order to further the reach of open source software.
Over 350 open source projects belong to ASF, but not all become mature enough to graduate to a Top Level Project. With this milestone, Apache OpenWhisk joins the ranks of projects such as Apache Dubbo, Apache AirFlow, and Apache NetBeans.
-
Huawei Ark compiler will be open source in August
Huawei’s 2019 Developer Conference for Global Developers will hold in Songshan Lake, Dongguan from August 9th to August 11th. This is the first time that Huawei will hold a developer conference in the European town of Huawei Songshan Lake Base. Huawei’s consumer business CEO Yu Chengdong will have a major announcement. According to reports, Huawei Ark compiler will be officially open source in August this year while Yu Chengdong will probably announce this at the conference.
-
YugaByte Commits to 100 Percent Open Source with Apache 2.0 License
YugaByte, a leader in open source distributed SQL databases, announced that YugaByte DB is now 100 percent open source under the Apache 2.0 license, bringing previously commercial features into the open source core. The move, in addition to other updates available now through YugaByte DB 1.3, allows users to more openly collaborate across what is now the world’s most powerful open source distributed SQL database.
-
Open Source Is Becoming a ‘Best Practice’
Open source programs are becoming a best practice in the technology, telecom/media, and financial services industries. Companies are establishing open source best practices to streamline and organize the way their employees use open source, focusing on long-term business plans. Since open source, a collaborative development process, varies so greatly from traditional software practices (i.e., proprietary and closed), companies are creating their own open source programs and policies to manage how it is used and how it can work best for the company’s long-term goals. Naturally, large technology companies are leading the way in establishing open source best practices, but open source is becoming commonplace for both tech and non-tech companies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 677 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing Leftovers
LastPass vs Bitwarden: Should You Switch to An Open Source Password Manager
Choosing a password manager can be a headache. You will be using it to store your passwords, notes, and whatnot. As such, you want it to be safe and reliable. LastPass is one of the most popular password managers but it has some flaws. It has been in the news for getting hacked, more than once, and is owned by LogMeIn.
GIMP vs. Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop has long stood at the top of the list of professional image editing software — but it’s always been attached to a pro-level price. While Photoshop is much friendlier on your wallet than it was years ago thanks to a $10 subscription plan, the industry standard editor will never be as affordable as GIMP, an open source photo editor that encompasses several of Photoshop’s heavy hitting tools. GIMP, which stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open source, free Photoshop alternative. Besides the free price point, the open source design means that the program welcomes code adjustments, along with being available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. But how does it stack up to a program so popular that it’s been turned into a verb? Here’s what photo editors need to know when trying to decide between GIMP and Photoshop.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago