There are far-ranges of Linux bioinformatics tools available that are widely used in this very field for a long while. Bioinformatics itself has been characterized in many ways; however; it is frequently defined as a combination of mathematics, computation, and statistics in order to analysis the biological information. The main goal of bioinformatics tool is to develop an efficient algorithm so that sequence similarities can be measured accordingly.

today's leftovers Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X With yesterday's Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Linux benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, some suggested that the Linux performance could have been better if using a Linux 5.x kernel. Well, here are some benchmarks comparing the performance of Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS with its Linux 4.18 kernel compared to Linux 5.2 stable as well as the brand new Linux 5.3 development kernel. On the same Ryzen 9 3900X system, these three kernel releases (Ubuntu 18.04's stock 4.18 kernel, Linux 5.2 stable, Linux 5.3 Git) were compared across a variety of workloads.

X.Org SiS Driver Kept Alive In 2019 To Fix Silly Compiler Warnings It's vintage X.Org driver week... Not only was there an S3 display driver update for that vintage hardware, but a SiS X.Org display driver update has also been released. OpenChrome driver contributor Kevin Brace took to releasing the updated X.Org SiS driver following his fun with the S3 DDX. This is the first xf86-video-sis driver update in two years.

QuickHash GUI is an open source hashing tool for Windows, Linux and macOS QuickHash GUI is an open source hashing tool which is available for Windows, Linux and macOS. If you're a security conscious person or want to verify file integrity, e.g. for backups, you must be aware of hashing.

curl goez parallel The first curl release ever saw the light of day on March 20, 1998 and already then, curl could transfer any amount of URLs given on the command line. It would iterate over the entire list and transfer them one by one. Not even 22 years later, we introduce the ability for the curl command line tool to do parallel transfers! Instead of doing all the provided URLs one by one and only start the next one once the previous has been completed, curl can now be told to do all of them, or at least many of them, at the same time! This has the potential to drastically decrease the amount of time it takes to complete an operation that involves multiple URLs.

KDE Connect mDNS: Nuremberg Megaspring Part 2 Sprints are a great time to talk in real-time to other project developers. One of the things we talked about at the KDE Connect part of the “Nuremberg Megasprint” was the problem that our current discovery protocol often doesn’t work, since many networks block the UDP broadcast we currently use. Additionally, we often get feature requests for more privacy-conscious modes of KDE Connect operation. Fixing either of these problems would require a new Link Provider (as we call it), and maybe we can fix both at once. [...] Solving the first problem is easy. We want the user’s device name so we can display it in the list of available devices to pair with. So, instead of sending that information in the identity all the time, have some “discovery mode” switch which otherwise withholds the device name until a connection to an already-trusted device is established. This leaves the second problem, which quite a bit more tricky. One answer is to have trusted user-selected trusted wifi networks, so KDE Connect doesn’t broadcast on a random wifi that the user connects to. But what if I connect to, say, my university network where I want to use KDE Connect but I don’t want to tell everyone that I’m here? We don’t have a final answer to this question, but we discussed a few possible solutions. We would like some way of verifying ourselves to the other device which conceals our identity behind some shared secret, so the other device can trust that we are who we say we are, but other devices can’t fingerprint us. It is a tricky problem but not yet one to solve. Step 1 is to get the new mDNS backend working, step 2 is to add advanced features to it!