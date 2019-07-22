Games: Knightin'+, Escape from Chernobyl, Supraland 2
-
Knightin'+ is a small and streamlined dungeon crawler out with Linux support now
Developed by the Ukrainian solo outfit Muzt Die Studios, Knightin'+ is a real-time 2D dungeon crawler with a simple pixel-art style and streamlined gameplay. They're calling it a "Zelda-lite adventure".
-
Escape-room puzzle game "Escape from Chernobyl" recently added Linux support
Likely riding on the popularity of the recent Chernobyl series, Escape from Chernobyl is a puzzle game with multiple endings where you take on the role of a scientist based in some secret lab.
-
The first-person exploration puzzle game "Supraland 2" managed to get funded
That's another tick for a game funded and coming to Linux! Supra Games managed to reach their funding goal on Kickstarter earlier this month for Supraland 2.
With a few days left of the crowdfunding campaign, which ends on July 31st, they've managed to get €26,404 which is quite a bit over their base goal. Nowhere near enough for their first stretch-goal, sadly, which was to pull in combat and narrative designers to help improve it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 647 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 20 Best Bioinformatics Tools for Linux: An Ultimate Collection
There are far-ranges of Linux bioinformatics tools available that are widely used in this very field for a long while. Bioinformatics itself has been characterized in many ways; however; it is frequently defined as a combination of mathematics, computation, and statistics in order to analysis the biological information. The main goal of bioinformatics tool is to develop an efficient algorithm so that sequence similarities can be measured accordingly.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 48 min ago
23 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago