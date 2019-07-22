Matthias Clasen: More text rendering updates
Pango follows Unicode UAX14 and UAX29 for finding word boundaries and line break opportunities. The algorithm described in there is language-independent, but allows for language-specific tweaks. The Unicode standard calls this tailoring.
While Pango has had implementations for both the language-independent and -dependent parts before, we didn’t have them clearly separated in the API, until now.
In 1.44, we introduce a new pango_tailor_break() function which applies language-specific tweaks to a segment of text that has a uniform language. It is meant to be called after pango_default_break().
