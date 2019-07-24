Language Selection

Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses

Ubuntu

Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10.

The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.

Matthias Clasen: More text rendering updates

Pango follows Unicode UAX14 and UAX29 for finding word boundaries and line break opportunities. The algorithm described in there is language-independent, but allows for language-specific tweaks. The Unicode standard calls this tailoring. While Pango has had implementations for both the language-independent and -dependent parts before, we didn’t have them clearly separated in the API, until now. In 1.44, we introduce a new pango_tailor_break() function which applies language-specific tweaks to a segment of text that has a uniform language. It is meant to be called after pango_default_break(). Read more

Mobile Systems: Free Mobile Computing and New Sailfish OS

  • Escaping the Surveillance Blackhole with Free Mobile Computing

    Modern "smart" phones are designed for surveillance: multiple cameras, microphones, location tracking, permanent wireless networking, and tons of data-collection apps disguised as useful programs turn them into a blackhole that no personal data can escape. They also offer such useful functionality that even privacy-aware people find it very hard to resist them: looking up information on the go, getting maps and directions, keeping in touch with friends, family and business partners from anywhere are extremely valuable indeed. All of these desirable features are currently available on laptops, but their bulk, interaction modes and even power-up times can make their use on the go not quite as convenient. How hard could it be to build an instant-on, touchscreen "laptop" in a phone form factor, so that we could carry it in a pocket rather than in a backpack? That is part of the solution, but it's not the complete solution: that will require some work on networking, software, and hardware. It's all in-reach and doable today, and I refer to the combination of such lightweight hardware, software and networking, that enable us to escape the surveillance blackhole, as '''0G'''.

  • Sailfish OS given a Jolla good buffing as version 3.1 bobs gently into port

    Jolla has updated Sailfish, the Linux-based mobile OS aimed at those who prefer a little less Android and Apple in their lives. Trumpeting the version as the "biggest update since the launch of Sailfish 3", Jolla has named the code "Seitseminen" after a national park 50km from the company's HQ in Tampere, Finland. Things have had a jolly good buffing in this release, with the cosmetics coming in for attention. To be fair (and in our very subjective opinion) Sailfish was already an attractive OS (certainly when compared to some of the more alarming Linux efforts out there) but redesigns to core apps such as People, Phone and Messages will be welcome, as will improvements to email and calendar.

Games: Knightin'+, Escape from Chernobyl, Supraland 2

Top 20 Best Bioinformatics Tools for Linux: An Ultimate Collection

There are far-ranges of Linux bioinformatics tools available that are widely used in this very field for a long while. Bioinformatics itself has been characterized in many ways; however; it is frequently defined as a combination of mathematics, computation, and statistics in order to analysis the biological information. The main goal of bioinformatics tool is to develop an efficient algorithm so that sequence similarities can be measured accordingly. Read more

