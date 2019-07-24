Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses
Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10.
The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 676 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Matthias Clasen: More text rendering updates
Pango follows Unicode UAX14 and UAX29 for finding word boundaries and line break opportunities. The algorithm described in there is language-independent, but allows for language-specific tweaks. The Unicode standard calls this tailoring. While Pango has had implementations for both the language-independent and -dependent parts before, we didn’t have them clearly separated in the API, until now. In 1.44, we introduce a new pango_tailor_break() function which applies language-specific tweaks to a segment of text that has a uniform language. It is meant to be called after pango_default_break().
Mobile Systems: Free Mobile Computing and New Sailfish OS
Games: Knightin'+, Escape from Chernobyl, Supraland 2
Top 20 Best Bioinformatics Tools for Linux: An Ultimate Collection
There are far-ranges of Linux bioinformatics tools available that are widely used in this very field for a long while. Bioinformatics itself has been characterized in many ways; however; it is frequently defined as a combination of mathematics, computation, and statistics in order to analysis the biological information. The main goal of bioinformatics tool is to develop an efficient algorithm so that sequence similarities can be measured accordingly.
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 min 15 sec ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago