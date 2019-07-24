Language Selection

Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display

  • ANAVI open source wireless gas detection system

    Anavi Technology has created a new open source wireless development board created specifically to aid developers build quality and gas detection systems. The ANAVI Gas Detector is powered by an ESP8266 and can monitor air quality and detect dangerous gases. Launched by Crowd Supply the open source development board is now available for $25 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available for just $12.

  • An Open Hardware Rubber Ducky

    The general idea is that the PocketAdmin appears to the host computer as either a USB Human Interface Device (keyboard, mouse, etc) or a USB Mass Storage Device. In either event, the user has the ability to craft custom payloads which can exploit the operating system’s inherent trust in locally connected devices. The most common example is mimicking a USB keyboard that starts “typing” once connected to the computer.

    You can even configure what vendor and product IDs the PocketAdmin advertises, allowing you to more accurately spoof various devices. [Radik] has included some other interesting features, such as the ability to launch different payloads depending on the detected operating system. That way it won’t waste time trying to bang out Windows commands when it’s connected to a Linux box.

  • How to explain edge computing in plain English

    Edge computing is already in use all around us – from the wearable on your wrist to the computers parsing intersection traffic flow. Other examples include smart utility grid analysis, safety monitoring of oil rigs, streaming video optimization, and drone-enabled crop management.

  • Jelle Van der Waa: E-ink home display

    When I started playing around with drawing images on the e-ink screen with the official Waveshare Python driver, I noticed a blank and an image update took around 50 seconds with 100% cpu. This is too slow for a status display so I started profiling with a simple test program. The Python profiler concluded that writebytes was called for the most of the time, which is a function of the python SPIDev module. It does a write call to the SPI device for every pixel individually which was the first issue to tackle. A newer version of this driver included the 'writebytes2' function which can write a Python iterable at once, this led to a significant improvement in this commit.

    Waveshare also sells e-ink panels with a third color which lead to unrequited looping since my panel is black and white. The example code first clears the panel, then generates a buffer and writes it to the device simply generating the buffer up front saved a small amount of "panel updating" time. The code to generate the buffer was also optimized.

Matthias Clasen: More text rendering updates

Pango follows Unicode UAX14 and UAX29 for finding word boundaries and line break opportunities. The algorithm described in there is language-independent, but allows for language-specific tweaks. The Unicode standard calls this tailoring. While Pango has had implementations for both the language-independent and -dependent parts before, we didn’t have them clearly separated in the API, until now. In 1.44, we introduce a new pango_tailor_break() function which applies language-specific tweaks to a segment of text that has a uniform language. It is meant to be called after pango_default_break(). Read more

Mobile Systems: Free Mobile Computing and New Sailfish OS

  • Escaping the Surveillance Blackhole with Free Mobile Computing

    Modern "smart" phones are designed for surveillance: multiple cameras, microphones, location tracking, permanent wireless networking, and tons of data-collection apps disguised as useful programs turn them into a blackhole that no personal data can escape. They also offer such useful functionality that even privacy-aware people find it very hard to resist them: looking up information on the go, getting maps and directions, keeping in touch with friends, family and business partners from anywhere are extremely valuable indeed. All of these desirable features are currently available on laptops, but their bulk, interaction modes and even power-up times can make their use on the go not quite as convenient. How hard could it be to build an instant-on, touchscreen "laptop" in a phone form factor, so that we could carry it in a pocket rather than in a backpack? That is part of the solution, but it's not the complete solution: that will require some work on networking, software, and hardware. It's all in-reach and doable today, and I refer to the combination of such lightweight hardware, software and networking, that enable us to escape the surveillance blackhole, as '''0G'''.

  • Sailfish OS given a Jolla good buffing as version 3.1 bobs gently into port

    Jolla has updated Sailfish, the Linux-based mobile OS aimed at those who prefer a little less Android and Apple in their lives. Trumpeting the version as the "biggest update since the launch of Sailfish 3", Jolla has named the code "Seitseminen" after a national park 50km from the company's HQ in Tampere, Finland. Things have had a jolly good buffing in this release, with the cosmetics coming in for attention. To be fair (and in our very subjective opinion) Sailfish was already an attractive OS (certainly when compared to some of the more alarming Linux efforts out there) but redesigns to core apps such as People, Phone and Messages will be welcome, as will improvements to email and calendar.

Games: Knightin'+, Escape from Chernobyl, Supraland 2

Top 20 Best Bioinformatics Tools for Linux: An Ultimate Collection

There are far-ranges of Linux bioinformatics tools available that are widely used in this very field for a long while. Bioinformatics itself has been characterized in many ways; however; it is frequently defined as a combination of mathematics, computation, and statistics in order to analysis the biological information. The main goal of bioinformatics tool is to develop an efficient algorithm so that sequence similarities can be measured accordingly. Read more

