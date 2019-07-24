Openwashing Leftovers
-
Google Images now lets you swipe up to open a search result
The AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project, which was first announced by Google in 2015, is an open source framework designed to speed up mobile webpages. The company asserts that it cuts load times to under a second by balancing clickthrough probability with device and network constraints, and it claims that AMP is actively used by hundreds of thousands of web domains across billions of pages.
-
Fraunhofer HHI releases new version of open-source radio channel model QuaDRiGa for use in future 5G evaluations
The open-source MATLAB/Octave implementation is available free of charge at http://quadriga-channel-model.de.
-
open-source radio channel model to evaluate 5G networks
The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute has released QuaDRiGa 2.2, a comprehensive update of the well-established open-source radio channel model. Short for "QUAsi Deterministic RadIo channel GenerAtor", QuaDRiGa is mainly used to generate realistic radio channel impulse responses for use in system-level simulations of mobile networks.
-
Facebook pairs its Map With AI service OpenStreetMap project
Facebook said it will open its Map With AI service to the OpenStreetMap project, which aims to be an open source mapping data source.
In conjunction with the Map With AI service, Facebook also said it would release RapiD, an AI version of the OpenStreetMap editing tool iD.
Mapping data is increasingly critical and Google currently dominates even as Apple, Microsoft and other vendors aim to secure mapping data for everything from search services to directions to local business directories.
-
Easy to Use Open Source HPC with GUI Interface Announced By Nor-Tech
Nor-Tech is the only enterprise offering groundbreaking Open OnDemand, which makes open source HPC as easy as using a desktop or website; it is also the only company able to integrate it into OpenHPC. This means that even those without HPC expertise can take advantage of the significant cost-savings of open source.
-
SAP Deepens Commitment to Open Source
-
SAP Expands Its Open Source Engagement and Contributions for the Broader Web Builder Community
-
The Truth About Vulnerabilities in Open Source Code [Ed: Microsoft 'proxy' (created by a Microsoft vet to attack FOSS) continues to give us FUD in corporate media]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 696 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing Leftovers
Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display
Alibaba's Embrace of RISC-V
Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses
Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10. The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago