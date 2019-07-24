Security Leftovers
GNU Binutils Invalid e_shoff Header Denial of Service Vulnerability [CVE-2019-1010204]
A vulnerability in GNU Binutils could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on a targeted system.
Bellingcat journalists targeted by failed phishing attempt
Investigative news site Bellingcat has confirmed several of its staff were targeted by an attempted phishing attack on their ProtonMail accounts, which the journalists and the email provider say failed.
“Yet again, Bellingcat finds itself targeted by cyber attacks, almost certainly linked to our work on Russia,” wrote Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative news site in a tweet. “I guess one way to measure our impact is how frequently agents of the Russian Federation try to attack it, be it their hackers, trolls, or media.”
As Authoritarian Governments Surveil the Internet, Open Source Projects Decide How to Respond
Kazakhstan is telling citizens to download a cryptographic certificate, letting authorities monitor their traffic. Mozilla and Wikimedia are discussing how to respond from afar.
‘Flawed’ open-source ledger aims to highlight blockchain weaknesses
Researchers from Kudelski Security, a Swiss cyber security solutions provider, is set to launch a “purposefully vulnerable” blockchain to highlight vulnerabilities in blockchain ecosystems. According to a report by IT news site Computerworld, the company will demo the blockchain during the Black Hat conference in August.
Sonatype Goes Long with Go: Delivers Fully Automated Security Solution for Fast Growing Programming Language
Openwashing Leftovers
Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display
Alibaba's Embrace of RISC-V
Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses
Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10. The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.
